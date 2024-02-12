Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Footballer fatally hit by lightning during Indonesian match; Viral video unveils shocking incident (WATCH)

    In a heart-wrenching incident during a football match in Indonesia, a player lost his life after being struck by lightning. The shocking incident, captured in a viral video, portrays the footballer casually walking on the field when lightning unexpectedly struck, leading to his immediate collapse.

    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

    In a deeply shocking and tragic turn of events on Sunday, January 11, a footballer in Indonesia lost his life after being struck by lightning during a match. The distressing incident, captured in a viral video on social media, shows the player casually walking on the field, awaiting the ball when suddenly, lightning unexpectedly struck him, causing the player to collapse instantly. The other players on the field were visibly shocked and stunned by the unforeseen occurrence.

    According to local media reports, immediate efforts were made to rush the player to the hospital. Unfortunately, he did not survive and was declared dead upon arrival. The untimely and devastating death has left the footballer's teammates in a state of shock and mourning.

