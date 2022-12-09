'Football is the least talented sport on earth' - Dana White

Football fans are currently engaged with the happening during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. However, one guy is not so interested in it, UFC President Dana White, who has also dubbed it "the least talented sport on earth".

The sporting world is currently plunged into football fever, with the FIFA World Cup 2022 underway in Qatar. While the competition has entered the quarterfinals stage, the hype remains despite several teams getting knocked out already. Among the teams to get ousted was also the United States of America (USA), which failed to get beyond the group stage. While the USA men's football team is yet to replicate the same success as its women's team, it is still a developing sport in the country, especially in men's football. However, the one man who is not interested in the sport is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White.

In a recent podcast, White criticised the sport, as he enunciated, "Soccer? Whole other ball game. I'm not too fond of soccer. I think that it's the least talented sport on earth. There's a reason three-year-olds can play soccer, ok? You run around and kick a ball."

"You wouldn't say that if you were in Brazil! Dude, I'd say this in any country ever. When you're playing a game where the net is this big right, and the score is 3-1, are you s***ting me right now? Do you know how untalented you have to be to score three points when the net is this big?" concluded White.

Meanwhile, as far as USA men's football is concerned, it is unclear if Gregg Berhalter will continue as the national side's head coach. While reports suggest that talks are underway to extend his contract, some fans have expressed their displeasure despite him steering the side to the Nations League and Gold Cup success last year.