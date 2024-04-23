Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Milano Siamo Noi': Inter Milan players, fans celebrate 20th Serie A title after win over AC Milan (WATCH)

    Inter Milan clinched their 20th Serie A title in a heated showdown against city rivals AC Milan, triumphing 2-1 at the San Siro on Monday night.

    football Inter Milan players, fans celebrate team's 20th Serie A title as they defeat rivals AC Milan (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    Inter Milan clinched their 20th Serie A title in a heated showdown against city rivals AC Milan, triumphing 2-1 at the San Siro on Monday night. Simone Inzaghi's squad, requiring a victory to secure the championship, initially appeared poised for an easy win with goals from Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram.

    However, AC Milan intensified the pressure as Fikayo Tomori found the net with ten minutes plus stoppage time left. The match concluded amidst chaos, witnessing three players sent off in just four stoppage-time minutes.

    Despite the late surge from AC Milan, Inter held their ground, establishing a commanding 17-point lead over their city rivals with five games remaining.

    As the final whistle blew, Inzaghi dashed onto the field to celebrate with his coaching team and players. Lautaro Martinez's emotions overflowed as he dropped to the ground in tears, while his teammates embraced and rejoiced in front of the jubilant fans.

    Following their triumph, the players proudly displayed signs bearing the number '20', marking their historic title win. While the victory narrows the gap with AC Milan to just one point, they still trail Juventus by 16 points.

    Nevertheless, Inter will soon adorn their kits with a second star, symbolizing their attainment of twenty league titles, as per Italian tradition where clubs earn a star for every ten titles won.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Inter (@inter)

    For coach Simone Inzaghi, this marks his inaugural Scudetto, a monumental achievement in his coaching career. Throughout the season, his side dominated the league table, maintaining their position at the top for the majority of the campaign.

    The opener came in the 18th minute as Benjamin Pavard redirected Federico Dimarco's corner, allowing Acerbi to head home from close quarters. Thuram then extended Inter's advantage, rifling a shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner, further solidifying their lead.

    AC Milan, determined to avoid witnessing their rivals' title clinch, heightened their efforts in the closing stages, particularly after Tomori's rebound header injected hope into their campaign.

    As tensions escalated, tempers flared on the pitch, resulting in Theo Hernandez of AC Milan and Inter's Denzel Dumfries both receiving red cards after a skirmish.

    Adding to AC Milan's woes, Davide Calabria was also sent off for violent conduct, as he caught an opponent with an elbow while anticipating a corner.

    The week proved disappointing for AC Milan, compounded by their Europa League elimination at the hands of Italian rivals Roma, which led to a confrontation with the club's ultras.

    Amidst rumors of managerial change, Stefano Pioli addressed the speculation following the loss to Inter, stating, "I don't know. Inzaghi seemed to be struggling 14 months ago according to the media and look what he achieved after that. I am happy here, I work well and I think the team has margin for improvement. We'll see where we all are at the end of the season and discuss it."

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals star David Warner's excitement to 'get Aadhar card' leaves fans in splits (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals star David Warner's excitement to 'get Aadhar card' leaves fans in splits (WATCH)

    tennis Sports is universal language that unites us all Novak Djokovic's inspiring words after 5th Laureus Award (WATCH) snt

    'Sports is universal language that unites us all': Djokovic's inspiring words after 5th Laureus Award (WATCH)

    football ISL 2023-24 Preview: Odisha FC face Mohun Bagan SG in high-voltage semi-final; recent form, key players & more snt

    ISL 2023-24 Preview: Odisha FC face Mohun Bagan SG in high-voltage semi-final; recent form, key players & more

    ipl 2024 My strength, my guidance, my power Keshav Maharaj's powerful Hanuman Jayanti 2024 message wins hearts snt

    'My strength, my guidance, my power': Keshav Maharaj's powerful Hanuman Jayanti 2024 message wins hearts

    Karnataka Nandini Milk to sponsor Ireland, Scotland cricket teams at T20 World Cup 2024 gcw

    Karnataka: Nandini Milk to sponsor Ireland, Scotland cricket teams at T20 World Cup 2024

    Recent Stories

    Good news for Apple fans in India: Tech giants to open stories in Bengaluru and Pune soon, says report gcw

    Good news for Apple fans in India: Tech giants to open stories in Bengaluru and Pune soon, says report

    How can you travel from Delhi to Gurugam in just 7 minutes? RKK

    How can you travel from Delhi to Gurugam in just 7 minutes?

    BREAKING Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha's judicial custody extended by 14 days in excise policy case snt

    Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader Kavitha in excise case till May 7

    Shah Rukh Khan returns as 'Don' for THIS film RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan returns as 'Don' for THIS film

    Karnataka Passenger from Bangkok arrested with 10 yellow anacondas at Bengaluru airport (See PHOTOS) gcw

    Karnataka: Passenger from Bangkok arrested with 10 yellow anacondas at Bengaluru airport (See PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon