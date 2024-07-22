'Inspired by Ronaldo': Fans excited as Mbappe, Bellingham & Co. sport Real Madrid's fiery new orange away kit

Real Madrid on Monday took a nostalgic step back to the Cristiano Ronaldo era with the launch of their vibrant orange away kit for the 2024-2025 season.

Real Madrid on Monday took a nostalgic step back to the Cristiano Ronaldo era with the launch of their vibrant orange away kit for the 2024-2025 season. The reigning La Liga and Champions League champions are set to make a bold statement on the road with this striking design from kit supplier Adidas, which offers a vivid alternative to their classic all-white home strip.

Prominent figures in the club's current lineup, including England international Jude Bellingham and newly signed 'Galactico' Kylian Mbappe, are featured in the promotional campaign for the new kit. Bellingham, who had a standout debut season in Spain, and Mbappe, whose arrival has excited fans worldwide, showcase the dynamic and modern look Real Madrid aims to embody.

Sam Handy, Senior Vice President of Product and Design at Adidas, commented on the daring design, "Each season, we have the privilege to reconceptualise the away jerseys of the clubs we serve, delivering iconic looks that can be enjoyed by both long-standing supporters and the next generation of fans. This season’s Real Madrid away kit is no different - its hues and vibrant colour choice reflect a club reaching for the stars with an exciting new generation of talent – and we can’t wait to see this eye-catching jersey being worn in the streets and on the pitch, when Real Madrid is playing away from the bright lights of Santiago Bernabeu."

The new kit harkens back to the 2013-14 season, during which Cristiano Ronaldo donned a similar orange change kit and scored an astounding 51 goals across all competitions. That year, Real Madrid secured both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League titles, setting high expectations for the current squad, which includes stars like Mbappe, Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr.

Fans have already taken to social media to praise the new design, dubbing it a 'fire kit.' The combination of historical homage and contemporary flair has struck a chord, promising to make Real Madrid's away matches visually memorable and charged with the spirit of a club always aiming for greatness.

"Absolutely love the new design! Kudos to @adidasfootball for another hit," wrote on Real Madrid fan on X.

Another added, "Oh. My. God. That. Is. BEAUTIFUL."

A third fan added, "Inspired by GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo."

Here's a look at how Real Madrid fans reacted to the new orange away kit for season 2024-25:

Latest Videos