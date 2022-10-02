Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Heartbreaking': Football clubs and players saddened by death of over 170 people in Indonesia stampede

    At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match that has become one of the world's worst stadium disasters.

    football indonesia stampede soccer match Heartbreaking Clubs and players saddened by death of 174 people snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 2:14 PM IST

    One of the greatest stadium tragedies in history occurred at an Indonesian football game on Saturday night, where a stampede claimed at least 174 lives. On the main island of Java, horrific incidents marred the end of the BRI Liga 1 game as Arema FC fell to Persebaya Surabaya 3-2 at home, causing dozens of Arema supporters to invade the field.

    Amid the on-field violence at Kanjuruhan Stadium, baton-wielding riot police immediately fired tear gas on the field and into the stands as the fans retreated. As panic spread, thousands surged towards the stadium's exits, where many suffocated.

    Also read: At least 129 dead in stampede, riot at football match in Indonesia: Check details

    A terrifying video shows spectators leaping fences to flee the smoke, which did not go away. Some spectators are seen collapsing to the ground, losing consciousness, and being trampled by stampedes.

    According to reports, several supporters cornered by the tear gas experienced oxygen deprivation and breathing problems.

    More horrific video shows a nearby hospital's hallways filled with rows of blue-tinted bodies. According to local reports, hospitals find handling the influx of dead and injured patients challenging. As a result, the death toll continued to rise throughout the night.

    As tensions between the fans reached a breaking point, more riots broke out outside the stadium. Bricks were thrown at passing automobiles, and cars were set on fire.

    Also read: Indonesia offering special visa to remote workers, will let you live in Bali tax-free for 5 years

    football indonesia stampede soccer match Heartbreaking Clubs and players saddened by death of 174 people snt

    Football Association chief Mochamad Iriawan appeared to accept some responsibility for the chaotic and heartbreaking scenes at the end of the match when he apologised 'to the families of the victims and all parties'.' 

    "For that PSSI [Indonesian Football Association] immediately formed an investigation team and immediately left for Malang," he said.

    Arema pegged Persebaya back in the fiercely contested Super East Java Derby after falling behind 2-0 on Saturday night. However, Arema's remarkable comeback fell short when they gave up a late goal to lose the game, infuriating their supporters.

    When order was ultimately restored inside the stadium following the disturbance, pictures of police cars on fire on the field surfaced.

    Akhmad Hadian Lukita, the president of PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) said, "We are concerned and deeply regret this incident. We share our condolences and hopefully this will be a valuable lesson for all of us."

    Also read: Indonesia tribe has bizarre ritual; newly-wed couple not allowed to use toilet for 3 days

    football indonesia stampede soccer match Heartbreaking Clubs and players saddened by death of 174 people snt

    Victorious Persebaya's official Twitter account posted on Saturday evening, "Persebaya's extended family deeply mourns the loss of life after the Arema FC vs Persebaya match. No single life is worth football. We pray for the victims and may the families left behind be given strength."

    The Indonesian football association PSSI has suspended all league matches for one week following the tragedy. At the same time, Arema will not be permitted to host more home matches for the rest of the season.

    Meanwhile, several football clubs and players worldwide took to social media to condole the death of over 170 people in the tragic stampede in Indonesia. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2022, 2:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Despite Jasprit Bumrah setback, India aims at rare home series win against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: Despite Bumrah setback, India aims at rare series win

    Ben Stokes responds to Harsha Bhogle criticism of English media spreading vitriol towards Deepti Sharma-ayh

    Stokes responds to Bhogle's criticism of English media spreading 'vitriol' towards Deepti

    Womens Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Jemimah Rodrigues 76 ensures winning start for India against Sri Lanka-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues' 76 ensures winning start for India against Sri Lanka

    football EPL English Premier League 2022-23: Want to be involved in these games - Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester Derby (City vs United)-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Want to be involved in these games' - Ten Hag ahead of Manchester Derby

    I was imagining the crowd and CSK entering the stadium - Ruturaj Gaikwad on playing in Chennai Super Kings-ayh

    'I was imagining the crowd and CSK entering the stadium' - Gaikwad on playing in Chennai

    Recent Stories

    Gandhi Talks Makers release the teaser of Vijay Sethupathi Arvind Swami Aditi Rao Hydari Siddharth Jadhav next drb

    Gandhi Talks: Makers release the teaser of Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari's next

    Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Durga idol immersions; know list of roads to avoid - adt

    Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Durga idol immersions; know list of roads to avoid

    Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu escapes from police custody AJR

    Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu escapes from police custody

    Adipurush teaser Makers to release first glimpse of Prabhas Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Sunny Singh starrer on Saturday in Ayodhya drb

    Adipurush teaser: Makers to release the first glimpse of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer today in Ayodhya

    Ban on PFI puts minority votes under spotlight in poll-bound Karnataka - adt

    Ban on PFI puts minority votes under spotlight in poll-bound Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon