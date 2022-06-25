Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indonesia offering special visa to remote workers, will let you live in Bali tax-free for 5 years

    The digital nomad visa will be granted to freelancers or remote employees, allowing them to live tax-free on islands such as Bali. But there is a catch. Travelers can only live tax-free if their incomes are earned outside of Indonesia.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 25, 2022, 4:40 PM IST

    Indonesia is considering a new digital nomad visa that would allow freelancers to live and work in the nation tax-free. The proposed visa is intended to improve the tourist industry and increase traveller footfall. With the initiative, the Asian country hopes to attract up to 36 lakh foreign tourists.

    Indonesia's tourism minister, Sandiaga Uno, unveiled the idea for the five-year "digital nomad visa," with the goal of changing Indonesia's three 'S' - sun, sea, and sand - into "serenity, spirituality, and sustainability." According to Bloomberg, the minister stated, "This way, we get greater quality and a bigger influence on the local economy."

    The digital nomad visa will be granted to freelancers or remote employees, allowing them to live tax-free on islands such as Bali. But there is a catch. Travelers can only live tax-free if their incomes are earned outside of Indonesia.

    "Now that the epidemic is over and all ministries are participating and collaborating, from the health side to the immigration office, we feel that now is an appropriate time to reintroduce this notion," Uno added.

    According to statistics, Asia is a top priority for digital nomads. Further narrowing it down, Indonesia, particularly Bali, is discovered to be one of their greatest selections among tourists. Indonesia has chosen to offer these special visas based on the preferences expressed in various polls.

    Something similar had been planned since 2021, but the government had to put the preparations on hold owing to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the boundaries. Now that the instances are dwindling, the administration has decided to relax some of the limitations. As a result, the digital nomad visa appears to be a case of striking the iron while it's hot.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
