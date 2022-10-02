At least 129 dead in stampede, riot at football match in Indonesia: Check details

The league has suspended games for a week following the riot which claimed at least 127 lives and injured 180. Arema FC team has also been prohibited from hosting for the rest of the competition this season.

As many as 129 people were killed and dozens were injured after violence broke out at a football match in Indonesia which led to a stampede. The incident took place during a football match of Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang Regency in East Java on Saturday night.

Speaking to reporters, Indonesia's police chief in East Java province, Nico Afinta said that authorities had to fire tear gas after supporters from the losing side invaded the pitch following a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, leading to a stampede and cases of suffocation.

"Thirty-four people died inside the stadium and the rest died in hospital," Nico said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, video footage posted on social media showed people rushing onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang and images of body bags.

"It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars," Nico said, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.

On Saturday night, Indonesia's football association (PSSI) issued a statement expressing regret over the incident and said a team has left for Malang to start an investigation into what happened after the game

"PSSI regrets the actions of Arema supporters at the Kanjuruhan Stadium. We are sorry and apologize to the families of the victims and all parties for the incident. For that PSSI immediately formed an investigation team and immediately left for Malang," the statement read.

The league has suspended games for a week following the riot which claimed at least 127 lives and injured 180. Arema FC team has also been prohibited from hosting for the rest of the competition this season.

"We announced the decision after we received a direction from the Chairman of PSSI. We are doing this to respect everything and while waiting for the investigation process from PSSI," President Director of league owner PT LIB, Akhmad Hadian Lukita said.