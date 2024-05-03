Lifestyle

6 food items to AVOID first thing in the morning

Image credits: Freepik

Fried Foods

Foods that are deep-fried or heavily processed are not ideal choices for breakfast, as they can be high in unhealthy fats and calories. 

Image credits: Getty

Sodas and Sugary Drinks

Starting your day with sugary beverages like soda, fruit juices, or sweetened coffee drinks can contribute to weight gain and negatively impact your overall health. 

Image credits: our own

Sugary Cereals

Breakfast cereals that are high in sugar can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels followed by a crash, leaving you feeling tired and hungry soon after eating.

Image credits: Freepik

Pastries and Sweet Baked Goods

Pastries, donuts, and sweet baked goods are often high in refined carbohydrates, sugar, and unhealthy fats. 

Image credits: freepik

Highly Processed Meats

Processed meats like bacon, sausage, and ham are high in saturated fats, sodium. Consuming these meats regularly can increase risk of heart disease, cancer, and other health issues

Image credits: Freepik

Fast Food Breakfasts

Breakfast items from fast food restaurants are typically high in calories, unhealthy fats, sodium, and additives.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One