6 food items to AVOID first thing in the morning

Lifestyle
Foods that are deep-fried or heavily processed are not ideal choices for breakfast, as they can be high in unhealthy fats and calories.
Starting your day with sugary beverages like soda, fruit juices, or sweetened coffee drinks can contribute to weight gain and negatively impact your overall health.
Breakfast cereals that are high in sugar can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels followed by a crash, leaving you feeling tired and hungry soon after eating.
Pastries, donuts, and sweet baked goods are often high in refined carbohydrates, sugar, and unhealthy fats.
Processed meats like bacon, sausage, and ham are high in saturated fats, sodium. Consuming these meats regularly can increase risk of heart disease, cancer, and other health issues
Breakfast items from fast food restaurants are typically high in calories, unhealthy fats, sodium, and additives.