    Here is why rape accused Mason Greenwood's profile remains on Man United's website

    Manchester United's Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault last month and has been released on bail.

    football Here is why rape accused Mason Greenwood's profile remains on Man United's website
    Manchester, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 8:43 PM IST

    Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who was suspended in January after being arrested in connection with the rape and assault of a young woman, continues to be listed in the squad selection on the club's official website. Although the 20-year-old remains unavailable for selection, fans have speculated that he could be reinstated.

    Greenwood was arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and assault of an 18-year-old student, sparking massive public outrage. He was further arrested on suspicion of threats to kill. The United and England forward was released on bail last month before being abruptly dumped by sponsors Nike, video games such as FIFA 22 and Football Manager 2022.

    The United forward was also taken off the club's mobile app after he was removed from the squad to exclude him from interactive elements. However, Greenwood's profile remains listed on the club's official desktop website. Following fans raising eyebrows over this, the club issued a statement clarifying their stand.

    "There has been no change whatsoever in Mason's status. We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January. This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc." the club said.

    "However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds," United clarified.

    United still are contractually bound to continue paying Greenwood's 75,000 pounds-a-week salary despite suspending him after he was arrested last month and then released on bail. They said that he would not play for the club or train at Carrington until further notice. 

    United's last official communication relating to Greenwood's situation was a statement on February 1 which read, "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."

    United must now wait to see if Greenwood is charged before deciding on their next move.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 8:43 PM IST
    IPL 2022: Robin Uthappa's blitzkrieg against LSG sends CSK fans into a tizzy snt

    F1 fans shocked after Hamilton reveals he is 'struggling mentally and emotionally' snt

    IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo reveals T20 career-changing delivery ahead of CSK vs LSG snt

    Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe named Afghanistan's new head coach snt

    Who will win IPL 2022? Matthew Hayden makes early prediction snt

    IPL 2022: Robin Uthappa's blitzkrieg against LSG sends CSK fans into a tizzy snt

    Delhi to scrap fine for not wearing masks in public places Report gcw

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding update comes from mom Neetu Kapoor drb

    Go Imran, Go chants echo in national assembly as Imran Khan evades no-trust motion

    Crab gets stuck inside woman's ear while snorkelling; find out what happens next - gps

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

