Here is why rape accused Mason Greenwood's profile remains on Man United's website

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault last month and has been released on bail.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who was suspended in January after being arrested in connection with the rape and assault of a young woman, continues to be listed in the squad selection on the club's official website. Although the 20-year-old remains unavailable for selection, fans have speculated that he could be reinstated.

Greenwood was arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and assault of an 18-year-old student, sparking massive public outrage. He was further arrested on suspicion of threats to kill. The United and England forward was released on bail last month before being abruptly dumped by sponsors Nike, video games such as FIFA 22 and Football Manager 2022.

The United forward was also taken off the club's mobile app after he was removed from the squad to exclude him from interactive elements. However, Greenwood's profile remains listed on the club's official desktop website. Following fans raising eyebrows over this, the club issued a statement clarifying their stand.

"There has been no change whatsoever in Mason's status. We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January. This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc." the club said.

"However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds," United clarified.

United still are contractually bound to continue paying Greenwood's 75,000 pounds-a-week salary despite suspending him after he was arrested last month and then released on bail. They said that he would not play for the club or train at Carrington until further notice.

United's last official communication relating to Greenwood's situation was a statement on February 1 which read, "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."

United must now wait to see if Greenwood is charged before deciding on their next move.

