Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

Nike confirm they have severed all ties with Manchester United's Mason Greenwood after he was arrested on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman.

Nike has severed all ties with Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, abruptly ending their relationship with the 20-year-old after his arrest last week. Greater Manchester Police arrested Greenwood on suspicion of rape and sexual assault of his 18-year-old alleged girlfriend, Harriet Robson. He was further arrested on allegations of threats to kill.

The Manchester United and England forward was released on bail pending investigation on Wednesday, and big-name sponsors have distanced themselves from Greenwood.

Sportwear giants Nike had initially suspended their relationship with the 20-year-old but have now confirmed that they have cut all ties with Greenwood. A spokesperson told The Athletic, "Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete."

Last week, a Nike statement read, "We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation." But now, the sporting brand has gone a step further and terminated its sponsorship deal.

According to the Daily Mail, it is understood that in talks with Nike recently, the prospect of switching to a rival sponsor was raised unless Mason Greenwood is given parity with other players. Reports suggest concerns over his ego at Manchester United have been going on for some time, even before the forward signed a news 75,000 pounds-a-week contract in 2021.

In a list of the most valuable players in Europe's top five leagues, published by CIES Football Observatory earlier this month, Greenwood is ranked 4th at 133.9 million dollars.

The England international is under suspension by his club pending investigation, with Manchester United adamant that Greenwood will neither train nor play for them until proven innocent. Meanwhile, the club also removed all merchandise related to the forward from a sale. Old Trafford also confirmed that fans could exchange a shirt with Greenwood's name on the back to replace another player's name for free.

Mason Greenwood is no longer part of the popular video game FIFA '22. One of Manchester United's official partners, Cadbury, has also said that it will not use the forward in any marketing promotions while allegations are being probed.

The Greenwood saga has reportedly sparked a clash among players in the Manchester United dressing-room. Reports suggest that top stars are divided over whether it was right for the club to freeze the 20-year-old forward out after his arrest in an alleged rape sexual assault case. Read more

