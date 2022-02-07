  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

    First Published Feb 7, 2022, 9:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Nike confirm they have severed all ties with Manchester United's Mason Greenwood after he was arrested on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman.

    football Manchester United Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Nike has severed all ties with Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, abruptly ending their relationship with the 20-year-old after his arrest last week. Greater Manchester Police arrested Greenwood on suspicion of rape and sexual assault of his 18-year-old alleged girlfriend, Harriet Robson. He was further arrested on allegations of threats to kill.

    football Manchester United Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Manchester United and England forward was released on bail pending investigation on Wednesday, and big-name sponsors have distanced themselves from Greenwood.

    football Manchester United Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Sportwear giants Nike had initially suspended their relationship with the 20-year-old but have now confirmed that they have cut all ties with Greenwood. A spokesperson told The Athletic, "Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete."

    football Manchester United Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Last week, a Nike statement read, "We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation." But now, the sporting brand has gone a step further and terminated its sponsorship deal.

    football Manchester United Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to the Daily Mail, it is understood that in talks with Nike recently, the prospect of switching to a rival sponsor was raised unless Mason Greenwood is given parity with other players. Reports suggest concerns over his ego at Manchester United have been going on for some time, even before the forward signed a news 75,000 pounds-a-week contract in 2021.

    football Manchester United Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In a list of the most valuable players in Europe's top five leagues, published by CIES Football Observatory earlier this month, Greenwood is ranked 4th at 133.9 million dollars.

    football Manchester United Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The England international is under suspension by his club pending investigation, with Manchester United adamant that Greenwood will neither train nor play for them until proven innocent. Meanwhile, the club also removed all merchandise related to the forward from a sale. Old Trafford also confirmed that fans could exchange a shirt with Greenwood's name on the back to replace another player's name for free.

    football Manchester United Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mason Greenwood is no longer part of the popular video game FIFA '22. One of Manchester United's official partners, Cadbury, has also said that it will not use the forward in any marketing promotions while allegations are being probed.

    football Manchester United Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Greenwood saga has reportedly sparked a clash among players in the Manchester United dressing-room. Reports suggest that top stars are divided over whether it was right for the club to freeze the 20-year-old forward out after his arrest in an alleged rape sexual assault case.

    Read more

    football Manchester United Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Greenwood's accuser, an 18-year-old student, broke her silence after he was released on bail to thank her supporters. She said the past week has been 'very difficult' and announced she would not be making any further statements pending the police probe.

    Read more

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Georgina Rodriguez GBP 75,000 worth Cadillac Escalade for Cristiano Ronaldo's 37th birthday will blow your mind, watch video-ayh

    Georgina Rodriguez's GBP 75,000 worth Cadillac Escalade for Ronaldo's 37th birthday will blow your mind

    Ligue 1 Kylian Mbappe happy to let Lionel Messi become Paris Saint Germain PSG leading man denies decision over future

    Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe happy to let Lionel Messi become PSG's leading man; denies decision over future

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans

    football Marc Overmars quits Ajax ashamed of sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues

    Marc Overmars quits Ajax; 'ashamed' of sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues

    Eyeing return to Team India, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket-ayh

    Eyeing Team India return, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi s top statements from his Lok Sabha speech gcw

    PM Modi's top statements from his Lok Sabha speech

    Punjab Election 2022 FIR filed against SAD s Sukhbir Badal, Faridkot candidate for violating COVID norms gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: FIR against Sukhbir Badal, Faridkot candidate Bunty Romana

    Modi in Parliament Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai Congress has made up its mind not to come to power for 100 yrs gcw

    Modi in Parliament: 'Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai, Cong has made up its mind not to come to power for 100 yrs'

    China remains belligerent; refuses to apologise for PLA torchbearer provocation

    Stubborn China refuses to apologise for PLA torchbearer provocation

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it RCB

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi invokes Jawaharlal Nehru to dent Congress onslaught over inflation

    PM Modi's Nehru-pe-charcha dents Congress inflation attack

    Video Icon
    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang, whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFc vs CFC: Chennaiyin FC was all alone and it was one moment of transition - Bozidar Bandovic on Mumbai City FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC was all alone and it was one moment of transition - Bozidar Bandovic on Mumbai loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs CFC: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin win

    Video Icon