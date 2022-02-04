As probe continues, Mason Greenwood's accuser breaks her silence

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood was arrested on Sunday after his alleged girlfriend Harriet Robson set social media abuzz with claims of rape, assault, sexual assault and threats to kill.

A day after Mason Greenwood, who was arrested on allegations of rape, sexual assault and threats to kill, was released on bail pending investigation, the accuser and alleged girlfriend Harriet Robson has finally broken her silence. In a post on Instagram, the 18-year-old student thanked those who stood by her, and provided her with support and encouragement.

Stating that the last few days have been 'very difficult' for her, the accuser went on to add that she is taking a break from social media while the investigative authorities continue doing their job. This statement from Robson comes even as the Manchester United forward beefs up security outside his mansion in Altrincham, England.

"I'm grateful to everyone that has sent messages of support and encouragement - thank you. The last few days have been very difficult, and I'm taking a break from social media while police make their investigations," the post read.

On Sunday, Greenwood was arrested after his alleged girlfriend posted photos and videos on social media claiming the 20-year-old Manchester United star had raped, sexually assaulted and threatened to kill her. Although he was released on bail on Wednesday, Greenwood remains under investigation and has been suspended from training and playing for the club until further notice. Old Trafford has also confirmed that fans can exchange a shirt with Greenwood's name on the back to replace another player's name.

On Thursday, Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick admitted that the 20-year-old forward's arrest was discussed by his teammates but added that the squad remained focused on training well this week.

Manchester United are gearing up to host Middlesbrough in Friday's fourth-round FA Cup tie, and ahead of the clash, interim boss Ralf Rangnick was asked whether Greenwood's situation forced the team to plunge into a difficult situation.

"We had a normal week of training with five training sessions, including today's training. Obviously, it was a topic within the team, but they're human beings, and Mason was part of the group before we had our [winter] break," Rangnick told the media.

Admitting that the ongoing situation is unusual for everybody, the German added, "We had internal discussions, but I'm pretty sure everyone will understand those internal discussions should stay internal. We are looking forward to the game."

Following Greenwood's arrest, several teammates, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, David de Gea, unfollowed the forward from Instagram. Not just that, the 20-year-old's sponsors too have shunned the footballer.

Merchandises of Greenwood, an academy product originally from Bradford, have been taken down from the club's online shop. His sponsorship deal with sporting brand Nike has been suspended, and Cadbury has stated that they will not use the 20-year-old in any marketing products while the allegations levelled against him are being investigated. EA Sports, too, have removed Greenwood from active squads in FIFA 22.

