Here's how much Tottenham Hotspur risks paying Antonio Conte if he is sacked

Tottenham Hotspur will not be winning any title this season, with the club looking to part ways with club boss Antonio Conte. While the Italian is set to leave at the season-end, the club might sack him before, and here's how much the Spurs might have to pay him.

English giants Tottenham Hotspur's bid for a title for the first time in 15 years will have to be extended to 16 years, with the club failing to make an impact under Antonio Conte, having failed to come up with any significant title-winning challenge this season. As a result, the Italian has indicated that he might leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, with Spurs already looking ahead to the future, they might sack Conte before the conclusion of the ongoing season. But, if that happens, the club will have to pay a hefty settlement amount, which could be around £15 million, reports 90min. The development comes especially after Tottenham's UEFA Champions League (UCL) ouster to Italian champion AC Milan in the pre-quarters, after which the Italian was very outspoken about a few of the club players, terming them "selfish", which has not gone down well with the club management.

"The coach is responsible. The club is responsible. The players have to take responsibility because of what we have seen in the last few months. I wouldn't say I like it. I'm not used to seeing these types of situations. I see a lot of selfish players, and I don't see a team. Tottenham's story is this. Twenty years there is the owner, and they never won something. Why?" Conte said after Spurs' UCL ouster to Milan last week.

"Until now, I have tried to hide the situation. But there are ten games to go. Do people think we can fight? Fight for what? With this attitude, this spirit, this commitment. For seventh? Eighth place? I am distraught. If they want to continue this way, they can change many managers, but the situation cannot change. Believe me, "concluded Conte.

During his former English stint with fellow London-based giants Chelsea, Conte had a similar scenario. After a claim that he was sacked by the club unfairly, he had won a £26.6 million lawsuit that The Blues paid, making it the most expensive sacking in English football's history, a feat that Spurs would be keen on avoiding.