Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'G.O.A.T. for a reason': Ronaldo fans elated after Al-Nassr star bags Saudi Pro League Player of the Month

    Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for February 2023 after scoring eight goals in four games for Al-Nassr.

    football 'G.O.A.T. for a reason': Ronaldo fans elated after Al-Nassr star bags Saudi Pro League Player of the Month snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    In what has sparked massive excitement among Cristiano Ronaldo fans, the Al-Nassr superstar has bagged the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for February 2023 after scoring eight goals in four games for his new team.

    Also read: Messi-Ronaldo fans at loggerheads after FIFA 'disrespects' Portuguese legend during The Best awards

    The Portuguese superstar, who went the entire month of January without scoring or providing an assist, ultimately settled in at his new team, recording two assists in addition to his eight goals. 

    Ronaldo's efforts have helped Al-Nassr maintain their top spot, and his performances have earned him the individual monthly award previously given to Salem Al-Dawsari of Al-Hilal.

    Throughout February, Ronaldo was in soaring form. The 38-year-old scored his first goal for Al-Nassr against Al Fateh on February 3 and celebrated scoring the 500th goal of his career in his team's 4-0 victory at Al Wehda six days later, scoring all four goals. 

    Also read: 'Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon D'or 2023' - Supporters go berserk after Portuguese slams 2nd Al-Nassr hat-trick

    The Portuguese international then contributed his first two assists for his new team in a 2-1 win over Al-Taawoun on February 17 - the first of which was a stunning assist - before capping the month with a hat-trick in Al-0-3 Nassr's victory away to Damac on Saturday.

    The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will next be in action for Al-Nassr when they host Al-Batin in the league on Friday.

    Ronaldo fans took to social media to congratulate their favourite player, with most users stating that the Portugal talisman is 'G.O.A.T.' for a reason.

    "Just a GOAT doing GOAT things," said on CR7 fan on Twitter, while another added, "This only the started we EARNING all the player of the months."

    However, there were a few Messi fans and Ronaldo haters who took this chance to troll the 38-year-old striker, who joined Al-Nassr after being booted out of Manchester United in November last year.

    "I think if I also go to Saudi Arabia I can be a star," said one user on Twitter, while another added, "The real GOAT is Messi."

    Also read: 'Sheikh' Ronaldo trolled as Al-Nassr star wields sword, dances in traditional thobe on Saudi Founding Day

    Here's a look at how Ronaldo fans and trolls reacted to the Portuguese superstar's first Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award:

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Unfortunate not to be there - Rafael Nadal after pulling out of Indian Wells and Miami Masters 2023-ayh

    'Unfortunate not to be there' - Rafael Nadal after pulling out of Indian Wells and Miami Masters 2023

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli fans slam umpire Nitin Menon after Rohit Sharma survives twice in 1st over-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Kohli fans critical of umpire Nitin Menon after Rohit survives twice in the 1st over

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Netizens exultant as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul; India opts to bat against Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Netizens exultant as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul; India opts to bat

    Meme fest explodes after injured Bumrah ruled out of IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians' fans heartbroken snt

    Meme fest explodes after injured Bumrah set to be ruled out of IPL 2023; Mumbai Indians' fans heartbroken

    Rishabh Pant reveals life-changing realisation after horror car crash; vows to be back soon snt

    Rishabh Pant reveals life-changing realisation after horror car crash; vows to be back soon

    Recent Stories

    Nothing Phone 2 to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset its confirmed gcw

    'Innovation, fuelled': Nothing Phone (2) to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset

    Shilpa Shetty to Karisma Kapoor: 5 Actresses above 40 who make fans swoon with their SEXY looks vma

    Shilpa Shetty to Karisma Kapoor: 5 Actresses above 40 who make fans swoon with their SEXY looks

    football There is a place in hell reserved for.... - Shakira lambasts ex-partner Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti-ayh

    'There is a place in hell reserved for....' - Shakira lambasts ex-partner Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend

    Love Nwantiti singer CKay shares picture from his Mumbai visit and thanks Jackky Bhagnani for his hospitality RBA

    Love Nwantiti singer CKay shares picture from his Mumbai visit and thanks Jackky Bhagnani for his hospitality

    After Sisodia, Satyendar Jain's resignations, CM Kejriwal to elevate Saurabh Bhardwaj Atishi as ministers AJR

    After Sisodia, Satyendar Jain's resignations, CM Kejriwal to elevate Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi as ministers

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon