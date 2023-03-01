'G.O.A.T. for a reason': Ronaldo fans elated after Al-Nassr star bags Saudi Pro League Player of the Month

Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for February 2023 after scoring eight goals in four games for Al-Nassr.

In what has sparked massive excitement among Cristiano Ronaldo fans, the Al-Nassr superstar has bagged the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for February 2023 after scoring eight goals in four games for his new team.

The Portuguese superstar, who went the entire month of January without scoring or providing an assist, ultimately settled in at his new team, recording two assists in addition to his eight goals.

Ronaldo's efforts have helped Al-Nassr maintain their top spot, and his performances have earned him the individual monthly award previously given to Salem Al-Dawsari of Al-Hilal.

Throughout February, Ronaldo was in soaring form. The 38-year-old scored his first goal for Al-Nassr against Al Fateh on February 3 and celebrated scoring the 500th goal of his career in his team's 4-0 victory at Al Wehda six days later, scoring all four goals.

The Portuguese international then contributed his first two assists for his new team in a 2-1 win over Al-Taawoun on February 17 - the first of which was a stunning assist - before capping the month with a hat-trick in Al-0-3 Nassr's victory away to Damac on Saturday.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will next be in action for Al-Nassr when they host Al-Batin in the league on Friday.

Ronaldo fans took to social media to congratulate their favourite player, with most users stating that the Portugal talisman is 'G.O.A.T.' for a reason.

"Just a GOAT doing GOAT things," said on CR7 fan on Twitter, while another added, "This only the started we EARNING all the player of the months."

However, there were a few Messi fans and Ronaldo haters who took this chance to troll the 38-year-old striker, who joined Al-Nassr after being booted out of Manchester United in November last year.

"I think if I also go to Saudi Arabia I can be a star," said one user on Twitter, while another added, "The real GOAT is Messi."

Here's a look at how Ronaldo fans and trolls reacted to the Portuguese superstar's first Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award: