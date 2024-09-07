Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Duleep Trophy 2024: India C beat India D by four wickets

    India C, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, chased down the target of 233 runs to defeat Shreyas Iyer's India D by four wickets in the Duleep Trophy.

    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 6:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

    India C, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, secured a convincing four-wicket victory over Shreyas Iyer-led India D in the Duleep Trophy. Set a target of 233 runs, India C reached the mark with four wickets to spare. Aarya Juyal (47), Ruturaj Gaikwad (46), Rajat Patidar (44), and Abishek Porel (35) were the architects of the victory. India D's Saransh Jain picked up four wickets. Scores: India D 164, 236 & India C 168, 233/6.

    India C began their chase aggressively, adopting a one-day approach. The opening partnership between Ruturaj and Sai Sudarshan (22) yielded 64 runs. Aarya Juyal, coming in at number three, also displayed a strong performance. Although Ruturaj was dismissed, the partnership between Rajat and Juyal raised hopes of a victory, adding 88 runs together. However, Saransh provided the breakthrough by dismissing Rajat. Juyal followed soon after, and Baba Aparajith (7) and Hrithik Shokeen (0) failed to make an impact, leaving India C at 191/6.

    Despite the mini-collapse, Abishek Porel, in partnership with Manav Suthar (19), steered India C to victory. Earlier, half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal (56), Shreyas Iyer (54), and Ricky Bhui (44) had helped India D gain a lead. Manav Suthar was the pick of the bowlers, claiming seven wickets. In the first innings, Axar Patel's knock of 86 had guided India D to 164 runs. In reply, India C was bowled out for 168, with Baba Indrajith top-scoring with 72.

