Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    USA vs Canada: International friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    USMNT are coming into the match on the back of a disappointing Copa America campaign, failing to get past the group stage in front of their own supporters, while Canada made the semi-finals of that competition. 

    football USA vs Canada: International friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    USA will play host to neighbours and arch rivals Canada in an international friendly at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City on Saturday night (local time). The hosts are coming into the match on the back of a disappointing Copa America campaign, failing to get past the group stage in front of their own supporters, while the Canucks made the semi-finals of that competition. 

    Also read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Rodrygo on target as Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0

    USA started the 2024 Copa America with a 2-0 win against Bolivia thanks to first half efforts from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun. However, USMNT suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to fellow CONCACAF nation Panama in their second match. The Yanks desperately needed a positive result against Uruguay to progress to the knockout stage, but ended up losing 1-0.

    With just one win coming from last five games in all competitions, Gregg Berhalter's tenure as head coach came to an end. Though Mikey Varas will be in charge on an interim basis, yet to be confirmed Maurizio Pochettino is likely to take charge as USMNT head coach in the near future. 

    Canada, on the other hand, kicked off Copa America campaign with a 1-0 defeat to eventual champions Argentina. The Canucks defeated Peru 1-0 and shared the spoils with Chile to enter the quarterfinals. Jesse Marsch's side got the better of Venezuela on penalties in the last eight stage, before once again losing to La Albiceleste in the semis. 

    Canada came close to beating Uruguay in the loser's final, having taken a 2-1 lead, but substitute Luis Suarez's 92nd-minute equaliser forced the game into penalties, where Marsch's men lost 3-2.  Nevertheless, the 50-year-old tactician's first tournament as head coach was a smashing success and he will be hoping for more positive results. 

    Probable lineups

    USA probable starting lineup: Turner, Scally, Trusty, Richards, Lund, Tillman, Morris, Musah, Pulisic, Wright, Balogun

    Canada probable starting lineup: Crepeau, Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies, Laryea, Choiniere, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg, Larin, David

    USA vs Canada Schedule and Fixture 

    The international friendly between USA and Canada will take place at hildren's Mercy Park in Kansas City on Sunday (September 8) at 1:30 AM IST. 

    USA vs Canada Live Streaming Details

    Football fans in the USA can catch the live action via fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Max, UNIVERSO, TBS USA, Watch TBS, Telemundo, Futbol de Primera Radio. Meanwhile, those in Canada can watch the match on fubo TV Canada and OneSoccer. 

    Also read: Super League Kerala Kicks Off With Forca Kochi vs Malappuram FC

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Rodrygo on target as Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0 scr

    FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Rodrygo on target as Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Italy come from behind to beat France 3-1 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Italy come from behind to beat France 3-1

    football Belgium vs Israel: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Belgium vs Israel: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    football France vs Italy: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    France vs Italy: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    football Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier scr

    Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier

    Recent Stories

    Papaya for weight loss: Here are 2 ways to eat THIS fruit to cut fat RBA

    Papaya for weight loss: Here are 2 ways to eat THIS fruit to cut fat

    Kia Seltos competitors: Check out 4 new and upcoming rivals you should know about gcw

    Kia Seltos competitors: Check out 4 new and upcoming rivals you should know about

    Kim Kardashian new controversy: SKIMS owner accused of cursing 'Real Madrid Squad'; check netizens reactions RBA

    Kim Kardashian new controversy: SKIMS owner accused of cursing 'Real Madrid Squad'; check netizens reactions

    Best Omega 3 Rich Foods for a Vegetarian Diet anr

    Omega 3 rich foods for Vegetarians

    Guaranteed income of Rs. 1 Lakh per month with mushroom home-based business! anr

    Guaranteed income of Rs. 1 Lakh per month with THIS home-based business!

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon