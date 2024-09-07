Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Dhruv Jurel takes stunning catch down leg side to remove Musheer Khan (WATCH)

    Dhruv Jurel had a phenomenal day behind the stumps, taking five catches and played a pivotal role in removing India B's top order. Day 3 ended with India B at 150/6, a lead of 240 runs. 

    cricket Duleep Trophy 2024: Dhruv Jurel takes stunning catch down leg side to remove Musheer Khan (WATCH) scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 6:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 6:59 PM IST

    India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel's heroics with the glove helped India A make a strong fight back against India B on Day 3 of the first round match of Duleep Trophy 2024 on Saturday. The 23-year-old had a phenomenal day behind the stumps, taking five catches and played a pivotal role in removing India B's top order.

    Also read: Josh Inglis century powers Australia to 70 run T20I win against Scotland

    Dhruv probably produced the catch the of the tournament to dismiss Musheer Khan, who had smashed century in the first innings. With the kind of form the 19-year-old was in, something special was needed to dismiss him and Jurel produced just that from behind the stumps, sending No.3 batsman back to the pavilion without disturbing the scorebard in the second innings.   

    Musheer tried to open his account by dragging Akash Deep's good length delivery down the leg side, but a thick edge went straight into Jurel's outstretched left hand. It was the Uttar Pradesh player's third catch of the innings, having previously played a role in dismissing openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran. 

    Jurel was not done yet, as he took the catch of Musheer's brother Sarfaraz Khan off Avesh Khan's delivery. The India batsman was looking dangerous having stitched together a fourth wicket partnership of 72 runs with Rishabh Pant.  Jurel ended Day 3's play at Chinnaswamy Stadium with his fifth catch of the innings, yet another impressive effort to remove Nithish Kumar Reddy on Khaleel Ahmed's delivery.  At stumps, India B took a lead of 240 runs having made 150/6 in 31.3 overs. 

    Also read: Duleep Trophy 2024: India C beat India D by four wickets

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India C Secures Victory Against India D in Duleep Trophy Clash scr

    Duleep Trophy 2024: India C beat India D by four wickets

    cricket Babar Azam likely to be dethroned as Pakistan's white-ball captain-reports scr

    Babar Azam likely to be dethroned as Pakistan's white-ball captain-reports

    cricket Josh Inglis smashes century as Australia beat Scotland in second T20I scr

    Josh Inglis century powers Australia to 70 run T20I win against Scotland

    This is Naya Kashmir United Imports Srinagar's Bijbehara Premier League win sparks viral celebration watch snt

    'This is Naya Kashmir': United Imports Srinagar's Bijbehara Premier League win sparks viral celebration| WATCH

    cricket India A Battles for Lead Against India B in Duleep Trophy scr

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Parag, Rahul at the crease as India A Fights for Lead against India B

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 16 series launch: Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to get discontinued in a week? gcw

    iPhone 16 series launch: Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to get discontinued in a week?

    cricket India C Secures Victory Against India D in Duleep Trophy Clash scr

    Duleep Trophy 2024: India C beat India D by four wickets

    Jacqueline Fernandez promotes self-love: Actress shares video on Instagram; take a look RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez promotes self-love: Actress shares video on Instagram; take a look

    cricket Top Five Fastest T20I Centuries For Australia scr

    Top Five Fastest T20I Centuries For Australia

    cricket Top Five Fastest T20I Centuries For Australia scr

    Top Five Fastest T20I Centuries For Australia

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon