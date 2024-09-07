Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mexico vs New Zealand: International friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    New Zealand are heading into the match on the back of a dominant 3-0 win against Vanuatu in the OFC Nations Cup back in June, while Mexico played out a goalless draw with Ecuador in the 2024 Copa America group stage last time out.  

    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 4:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

    In their first match of North American tour, New Zealand will play Mexico in an international friendly at Rose Bowl in USA on Saturday night (local time). All Whites are heading into the match on the back of a dominant 3-0 win against Vanuatu in the OFC Nations Cup back in June, while El Tri played out a goalless draw with Ecuador in the 2024 Copa America group stage last time out.  

    Mexico, who won the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup courtesy of defeating Panama 1-0 in the final in USA, failed to progress beyond the group stage of the Copa America hosted by the same country in June this year. El Tri started off with a narrow 1-0 win over Jamaica, but then collected just one point from their next two group games, against the likes of Venezuela (1-0) and Ecuador (0-0). Thereby finishing third in Group B.  It was also the end of head coach Jamie Lozano's tenure. 

    New Zealand, on the other hand, are heading into the match on the back of four successive wins in the OFC Nations Cup, with an overall score of 15-0. Darren Bazeley's side have so far posted five clean sheets in six international affairs while suffering only one defeat in normal time, against Egypt (1-0) in a friendly back in March. All Whites are scheduled to play one friendly against hosts USA on Tuesday (local time) before returning home. 

    Probable Lineups

    Mexico probable starting lineup: Padilla, Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo, Pineda, Romo, Chavez, Lainez, Gimenez, Vega

    New Zealand probable starting lineup: Crocombe, Payne, Tuiloma, Smith, Cacace, Bell, Stamenic, Garbett, Waine, Just, Wood

    Mexico vs New Zealand schedule and fixture 

    The international friendly between Mexico and New Zealand will take place at Rose Bowl on Sunday at 6:30 AM IST. 

    Mexico vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details

    Football fans in Mexico can watch the match via TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa and Azteca 7. Meanwhile  those in USA can catch the live action on fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes and Univision. 

