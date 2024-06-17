Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Former Spain football chief Rubiales to face trial in February 2025 for WC kissing scandal involving Hermoso

    Disgraced former Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales will stand trial from February 3-19, 2025, for his unsolicited kiss on Women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, a court announced Monday.

    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    In May, the court ruled that Rubiales should be tried for sexual assault and coercion over the kiss given to Hermoso during the medal ceremony after Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup in Australia last year.

    In the wake of the scandal, Rubiales was forced to resign but has denied any wrongdoing.

    The scandal overshadowed a historic moment for Spain's women's team, which was celebrating its first-ever World Cup win on August 20, 2023.

    During the trophy presentation ceremony, Rubiales clasped Hermoso's head and planted a kiss on her lips. This act, broadcast to billions worldwide, sparked a fierce backlash and a national debate over sexism in Spain.

    Rubiales, 46, has strenuously denied any wrongdoing, claiming the kiss was consensual and that he was a victim of a "social assassination." However, Hermoso stated that the kiss was "unexpected and at no time consensual."

    Rubiales faces one count of sexual assault, which carries a potential prison term of one year. He will also be tried for coercion alongside former women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, current sporting director Albert Luque, and federation head of marketing Ruben Rivera.

    The four men, who deny any wrongdoing, are accused of pressuring Hermoso to say the kiss was consensual.

    If convicted, they could each face up to 18 months in jail. The trial will be held at the Audiencia Nacional in Madrid.

