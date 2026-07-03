Croatia was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Portugal. The match was marred by controversy when a 103rd-minute equaliser by Josko Gvardiol was disallowed by a VAR intervention, leading to outrage from Croatian fans who threw bottles onto the pitch.

Croatian fans unleashed their fury after the team was disallowed a dramatic late-match equaliser in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Portugal at BMO Field in Toronto on Thursday, July 2.

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Croatia’s hopes of clinching their maiden World Cup triumph in their captain Luka Modric’s likely final international tournament came to an end after a thrilling yet heartbreaking 2-1 defeat. Despite Ivan Perisic’s opening goal for Croatia in the 53rd minute that briefly gave the Vatreni the lead, Portugal responded with clinical precision.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s equaliser through a penalty goal in the 68th minute, before Goncalo Ramos netted the go-ahead goal in the 94th minute, firmly shifted the momentum in Portugal’s favour. However, the match was marred by controversy after a potential 103rd-minute equaliser by Josko Gvardiol was cruelly snatched away by a VAR intervention.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Clinch Thriller vs Croatia, Ramos Becomes Last-Minute Hero

Croatian Fans Hurl Bottles Onto the Pitch

Croatia was on the verge of pushing the contest into 30-minute extra time after Gvardiol hammered the ball into the net during the dying embers of the extended stoppage time. Yet the jubilant celebrations were cut short when a high-precision VAR review indicated that Igor Matanovic had made contact with the ball while in an offside position in the lead-up.

Though the video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), didn’t provide a clear indication that Matanovic made contact with the ball, FIFA stated that the match officials heavily leaned on the sophisticated Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) sensors housed within the Adidas Trionda match ball.

The crushing reversal of the goal proved too much for the travelling Croatian fans. As soon as the referee blew the whistle to confirm Croatia’s 1-2 loss at the hands of Portugal, the atmosphere turned volatile and hostile, with dozens of plastic bottles and other projectiles raining down onto the pitch at BMO Field.

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The reversal of the goal after VAR intervention, confirmed by sensors inside the ball, sent shockwaves among the Croatian fans at the Toronto Stadium. As the decision was finalized, the initial euphoria of the fans collapsed into sheer disbelief, quickly boiling over into anger.

This was the second time that the VAR intervention led to the reversal of the goal, previously, the round of 32 clash between Germany and Paraguay, and the group stage encounters between Brazil and Scotland, and Iran and Egypt.

Croatia's Disallowed Goal Triggers Online Outrage

Croatia's disallowed late equaliser against Portugal and the subsequent reaction from the travelling fans sparked widespread debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where football fans and neutrals weighed in on the controversial VAR decision and the bottle-throwing incident.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts expressed mixed reactions, with many sympathising with Croatia and questioning the VAR decision that ruled out the late equaliser. Several users criticised the consistency of officiating and called for greater transparency in VAR reviews.

Others condemned the bottle-throwing by Croatian supporters despite acknowledging the heartbreak of the dramatic elimination. Some also praised Croatia's spirited performance, admitting they had pushed a star-studded Portugal side to the limit.

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Meanwhile, Portugal will face Spain in the round of 16 at Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Monday, July 6.

Also Read: Offside Rule: Why VAR Cancelled Croatia's Last-Gasp FIFA World Cup Goal Against Portugal