Portugal are through to the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals after a nail-biting 2-1 win against Croatia. Substitute Gonçalo Ramos became the hero, scoring the winner in the 90+4th minute, leaving the Croatian defence completely stunned.

TORONTO: Portugal has stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the World Cup after beating Croatia in a complete thriller. The final 20 minutes were full of drama, with Portugal winning the match 2-1. After a goalless first half, all three goals came in the second half.

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Croatia took the lead in the 53rd minute through Ivan Perišić. But Portugal’s captain Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back with a penalty in the 68th minute. Then, substitute Gonçalo Ramos scored the winning goal for Portugal deep into injury time (90+4').

The match was so chaotic that the 10 minutes of injury time stretched to 18 minutes. In the final seconds, Croatia thought they had equalised, but the goal was ruled offside after a VAR check. With this win, Ronaldo and his team will now face Spain in the pre-quarterfinals.

The match was a rollercoaster of luck. Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for offside earlier, and both teams hit the post and crossbar with their shots.

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Portugal attacked right from the start. Bruno Fernandes and João Cancelo got some great chances, but Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković made some fantastic saves to deny them. After a dull first half, Croatia shocked Portugal by taking the lead early in the second half. Winger Ivan Perišić received a ball inside the box and sent a beautiful header past Portugal's goalie Diogo Costa, making it 1-0.

After conceding the goal, Portugal intensified their attack. During a corner, a foul in the box led to a penalty for Portugal, which was confirmed after a long VAR check. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and made no mistake, beating Livaković to level the score at 1-1.

With this goal, Ronaldo broke several records. It was his 146th international goal. He also became the oldest player to score in a World Cup knockout stage, breaking his former teammate Pepe's record (who scored at 39 in 2022). Ronaldo is now also the first player in history to score in a World Cup knockout match after turning 40. This was also his first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout game. He also surpassed Germany's Lothar Matthäus to become the player with the second-most World Cup appearances (26). Surprisingly, right after the goal, Portugal's coach Roberto Martínez substituted Ronaldo, who looked visibly unhappy with the decision as he left the field.

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Just when everyone thought the match was heading to extra time, the game completely changed after the 90th minute. Gonçalo Ramos, who had come on as a substitute for João Cancelo in the 62nd minute, scored the winning goal in the fourth minute of injury time (90+4'), leaving the Croatian defence as mere spectators. Portugal secured their pre-quarterfinal ticket with a stunning comeback after being a goal down.

A tough challenge now awaits Portugal in the pre-quarterfinals. They will face former world champions Spain on July 6 at the Dallas Stadium.

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