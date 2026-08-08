Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 54th State Badminton Championship 2026 in Agartala. He emphasized the government's commitment to providing platforms for young athletes and strengthening the state's sports infrastructure.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday inaugurated the 54th Tripura State Badminton Championship 2026 at the NSRCC Badminton Indoor Hall, Agartala. Saha highlighted the government's efforts, along with the Tripura Sports Department and Sports Council, to provide better platforms and opportunities for young athletes, while wishing all participants success.

'Tripura has very good players': CM Saha

"Today, the 54th Senior State Badminton Championship 2026 was inaugurated, and I also participated in it. Tripura has very good players. The platform that the Tripura government, Sports Department, and Sports Council are providing together has made the children and parents very happy... I extend my best wishes to all the players," Saha told ANI.

Commitment to strengthening sports

Saha also stressed that such sporting events provide young athletes with a platform to showcase their talent, determination and competitive spirit. He said the state government is committed to strengthening sports infrastructure and creating more opportunities for talented sportspersons. Saha also extended his best wishes to all the participating players.

Delighted to be part of the Tripura State Badminton Championship 2026 at the NSRCC Badminton Indoor Hall, Agartala. Such sporting events provide our young minds with a platform to showcase their talent, determination and competitive spirit. We are committed to strengthening… pic.twitter.com/S830i64ZaL — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 8, 2026

"Delighted to be part of the Tripura State Badminton Championship 2026 at the NSRCC Badminton Indoor Hall, Agartala. Such sporting events provide our young minds with a platform to showcase their talent, determination and competitive spirit. We are committed to strengthening sports infrastructure and creating greater opportunities for our talented sportspersons. My best wishes to all the participating players," Saha wrote in an X post. (ANI)