A 'Snickometer' check showed the ball had slightly grazed Croatian midfielder Igor Matanović's head from a cross, which became the key reason for the offside call.

Toronto: The World Cup knockout match between Portugal and Croatia ended with some serious last-minute drama. In the 103rd minute, just as injury time was ending, Croatian player Joško Gvardiol scored what looked like an equaliser.

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But after a VAR check, the goal was cancelled. This single decision knocked Croatia out of the tournament, with Portugal winning 2-1 and moving to the pre-quarterfinals. The referee's call has become a huge talking point in the football world, so let's break down the exact technical reasons behind it.

The Dramatic Moment in the 103rd Minute

Portugal was leading 2-1 when Croatia went all-out for a final attack. Ivan Perišić sent a cross into the box, and as Mario Pašalić tried to get to it, there was major confusion in the Portugal defence.

Amidst this chaos, the ball fell to Joško Gvardiol, who smashed it into the net. But just as the Croatian celebrations began, the referee signalled for a VAR review.

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The 'Snickometer' technology showed that when Perišić crossed the ball, it had slightly grazed the head of Croatian midfielder Igor Matanović. At that exact second, Pašalić was ahead of the last Portugal defender, in a clear offside position.

The ball, after touching Matanović's head, then deflected off Portugal's defender Renato Veiga before it reached Pašalić. According to football rules, if a defender *deliberately* plays the ball and it goes to an attacker in an offside position, it is not considered offside.

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However, after checking the pitch-side monitor, the referee ruled that Veiga's touch was not a deliberate play but just an accidental deflection. Since Pašalić was already offside from Matanović's initial touch and the Portuguese player's touch was not deliberate, the referee cancelled the goal.

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The Penalty Controversy

There was another big VAR decision in the 68th minute, when Portugal was awarded a penalty. During a corner kick, replays clearly showed Croatian player Nikola Vlašić pulling down Portugal's Renato Veiga by his jersey inside the box.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and converted the penalty. With this goal, Ronaldo, at 41 years and 147 days, set a rare World Cup record. He became the oldest player in history to score in the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup, breaking the record of his former teammate Pepe, who had scored at 39 against Switzerland in the 2022 World Cup. Ronaldo is also the first player ever to score in a World Cup knockout match after turning 40.

A 'European Classic' Awaits in Pre-Quarters

Croatia had initially taken the lead in the 53rd minute through Ivan Perišić. However, Ronaldo's penalty and a powerful header from Gonçalo Ramos in the 94th minute secured a 2-1 victory for Portugal. Now, Portugal will face Spain in a massive pre-quarterfinal clash.

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