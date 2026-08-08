Ashleigh Gardner’s estranged wife, Monica Wright, criticised Cricket Australia over its silence on Gardner’s alleged affair with teammate Georgia Voll. Wright questioned Gardner’s leadership role, while CA said personal matters are handled internally.

Australia women's vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner’s estranged wife, Monica Wright, publicly criticised Cricket Australia (CA) for remaining silent regarding her alleged affair with teammate Georgia Voll.

The allegations of an affair between Gardner and Voll came to light after Monica Wright posted a screenshot of a media report on her Instagram story in July, expressing frustration that the coverage was too vague and stating that she would ‘tell what exactly happened’. She shared a picture of Georgia Voll on her Instagram story and explicitly named her as the person involved.

Neither Ashleigh Gardner nor Georgia Voll has publicly commented on the allegations, choosing to maintain their silence while Cricket Australia handles the situation through its internal workplace and conduct policies.

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Monica Wright Lambasts Cricket Australia

Ashleigh Gardner’s estranged wife, Monica Wright, has once again triggered criticism toward the governing body, arguing that leadership roles within the national team demand accountability and transparency rather than internal management, while questioning Cricket Australia for its silence over affair allegations.

“I think if you’re privileged enough to represent your country and be seen as a role model, there’s a responsibility to hold yourself to a high moral standard,” Monice told Code Sports.

“What I can’t understand is why Cricket Australia hasn’t said anything publicly. Does their silence mean they support the actions of Ashleigh and Georgia? You can’t have an affair with a junior member of staff, especially when there’s a clear power imbalance, and then remain in a position of leadership.

“Captains are expected to set the standard, and that kind of conduct falls well short of it,” he added.

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Ash Gardner and Monica Wright married in April 2025 after reportedly dating for several years before getting engaged in April 2024 and hosting a rustic ceremony in the Blue Mountains. However, things have reportedly soured between the couple recently, culminating in public fallout and revelations surrounding the breakdown of their marriage.

Cricket Australia’s Response to Monica Wright’s Allegations

After Monica Wright publicly called out the governing body, Cricket Australia released an official statement emphasising that it manages personal matters through strict workplace conduct and conflict-of-interest policies rather than public commentary.

“Cricket Australia ensures all relationships within our workforce comply with our Respect at Work policy. This includes putting appropriate conflict-of-interest management arrangements in place to support leadership responsibilities and maintain the integrity of team processes,” CA said in its statement.

According to Monica Wright, the alleged affair between Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Voll began during the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup in India, where strains in her marriage first surfaced after Monica flew in to visit her. However, the allegations have not prompted any public response from either Gardner or Voll, who have maintained their silence.

Meanwhile, Ashleigh Gardner is currently part of Trent Rockets in the ongoing edition of The Hundred Women, where he picked 10 wickets and scored 61 runs in seven matches. Georgia Voll, on the other hand, is playing for Welsh Fire and has scored 217 runs in seven matches.

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