Lionel Messi’s childhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, mourned his father, Jorge Messi, who died aged 68 after a prolonged illness. The club lowered its flag to half-mast in tribute. Jorge was a key pillar of Lionel’s career, guiding him as manager and advisor.

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi’s childhood club in Argentina, Newell’s Old Boys, has lowered its flag at half-mast at the club’s headquarters to honour his father, Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 on August 8.

Jorge was battling with an illness for some time before his death, leaving the local community and the club deeply mourning the loss. The news of his health concerns came to light during the FIFA World Cup 2026, when Lionel Messi was seen wiping tears after scoring against Algeria and later revealed that he had been going through some difficult personal days.

Later, Lionel Messi’s family put out a public statement confirming that Jorge was under medical supervision for a health issue, urging privacy and respect during a difficult private moment. Thereafter, there has been no update from his family regarding Jorge’s health until the club and media confirmed that he had succumbed to his prolonged illness at a clinic in Rosario.

Also Read: Lionel Messi's Father and 'Pillar of Support' Jorge Passes Away at 68 After Battling Illness

Newell’s Old Boys Pays Tribute to Jorge Messi

Newell’s Old Boys, the club where Lionel Messi spent the initial years of his football career before moving to Barcelona, was the first to confirm the demise of Jorge Messi, calling him, ‘‘a pillar and the person who supported, with vision, rigor and affection, the career of the greatest player of all time.’

Soon after the statement, the Argentine club paid its tribute by lowering the club's flags to half-mast at its headquarters in Rosario, symbolising the deep bond the Messi family has always shared with the institution. Jorge Messi’s association with the club was deep-rooted and profound, having not only supported his son's early steps in football within the club's youth ranks.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), Newell’s Old Boys’ flag was seen at half-mast, a symbolic way of declaring the club's sorrow and honouring the legacy of a man whose roots with the institution run deep.

Scroll to load tweet…

Though Lionel Messi moved to Barcelona when he was just 13 years old, his connection with Newell’s Old Boys has remained strong throughout the years, with the club and its fans always embracing him and his family as one of their own.

Messi played for his home club between 1995 and 2000 before moving across the Atlantic to join the Catalan giants, where his glittering professional career truly took off. However, those five years with Newell’s Old Boys were pivotal in shaping his extraordinary talent, laying the foundational skills and discipline that would eventually catch the eye of scouts abroad.

A Lifelong Influence and Support System

Jorge Messi was the main man behind Lionel Messi's incredible career. For a long time, he was his son's representative and advisor and played a pivotal role in guiding his career, negotiating major moves and contracts. While he preferred to stay out of the limelight, he was involved in all the major decisions of Messi's career.

During the Argentine legend's 17-year stint with FC Barcelona, Jorge was a known name in Spanish football circles as a fierce negotiator and a constant protective shield for his son, managing his transitions across European giants and safeguarding his legacy.

Jorge started his career with working-class roots in Rosario, Argentina, where he famously worked as a manager at a local steel manufacturing plant. As Messi moved to Spain after signing with FC Barcelona, he decided to dedicate his time entirely to managing his son's professional career, overseeing everything from his contracts and chariatable foundation.

Also Read: Who Was David Owori? Ugandan Football Captain Dies After Brutal Assault in Kampala