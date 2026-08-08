Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated R Praggnanandhaa on his maiden Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz title win. The 20-year-old Grandmaster secured the tournament with 23/35 points, drawing praise for his dedication and brilliant gameplay.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, on Saturday, congratulated Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for securing the Grand Chess Tour St. Louis Rapid and Blitz title on Friday. The 20-year-old drew against Javokhir Sindarov during the penultimate round to seal the tournament with a score of 23/35 points, finishing 1.5 points ahead of everyone else.

In a post on X, Mandaviya congratulated Praggnanandhaa on winning his maiden Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz title, praising his exceptional performance and dedication as a source of pride and inspiration for India. "Congratulations to Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa on winning his maiden Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz title. His brilliant gameplay and dedication are a tremendous source of pride and inspiration for the entire country," Mandaviya said.

Congratulations to Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa on winning his maiden Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz title. His brilliant gameplay and dedication are a tremendous source of pride and inspiration for the entire country. pic.twitter.com/vSjwsu8PXC — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 8, 2026

Norway Chess 2026 Crown

Earlier in June, Praggnanandhaa scripted history by claiming the Norway Chess 2026 crown in Oslo after defeating Germany's Vincent Keymer in the tenth and final round. The victory completed a remarkable late surge by the Indian star, who registered four consecutive classical wins to secure one of the biggest titles of his career.

Felicitation by Tamil Nadu CM

Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday felicitated the Indian Grandmaster and presented him with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. The felicitation ceremony was held at the Chief Secretariat in Chennai, where the Chief Minister also played a game of chess with the 20-year-old Grandmaster. (ANI)

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