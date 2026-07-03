Switzerland has comfortably beaten Algeria 2-0 in their Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup. The Swiss team secured their spot in the Round of 16 with this easy win on Friday morning at BC Place in Vancouver.

It was a straightforward affair for Switzerland in their Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Swiss team faced Algeria on Friday morning at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver and came out on top with a solid 2-0 victory, booking their place in the Round of 16.

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Algeria actually started the attacks, with Houssem Aouar taking a shot in the 6th minute that went off-target. But just 10 minutes into the game, the Swiss team launched a lightning-fast counter-attack. Johan Manzambi provided the assist, and Embolo scored with a neat left-footed shot, giving Switzerland a 1-0 lead.

Algeria tried to hit back immediately. In the 14th minute, Houssem Aouar’s shot was saved by the Swiss goalkeeper, Gregor Kobel. A minute later, it was Switzerland’s turn to attack, but Denis Zakaria's shot was stopped by Algeria's keeper, Luca Zidane.

An easy win for Switzerland against Algeria

The game continued with chances for both sides. In the 25th minute, Ricardo Rodriguez's shot for Switzerland went wide. At the 37-minute mark, Switzerland got a set-piece, but Denis Zakaria couldn't connect with the header. Towards the end of the first half, Algeria pushed hard. In the 43rd minute, their forward Fares Chaibi had his shot saved by the Swiss keeper, and another attempt by Ibrahim Maza missed the target. Despite Algeria's efforts, the first half ended 1-0.

Switzerland doubled their lead right at the start of the second half. Dan Ndoye found the back of the net with a powerful right-footed shot, making it 2-0. Algeria didn't give up, though. In the 50th minute, Riyad Mahrez took a good shot, but it was blocked by the Swiss defence. A few minutes later, at the 58-minute mark, Switzerland's Ruben Vargas missed a chance.

The managers then started making changes. In the 59th minute, Algeria brought on Amin Gouiri for Ramiz Zerrouki and Jaouen Hadjam for Houssem Aouar.

The Swiss brigade marches into the next round with a 2-0 win

In the 65th minute, a header from Swiss defender Nico Elvedi was blocked by the Algerian defence. More substitutions followed in the 71st minute. For Switzerland, Fabian Rieder replaced Ruben Vargas, and Noah Okafor came on for Johan Manzambi. For Algeria, Anis Hadj Moussa was subbed in for Riyad Mahrez. In the 77th minute, Jaouen Hadjam's shot for Algeria went wide.

Algeria's goalkeeper Luca Zidane made a good save late in the game, but it wasn't enough. The match ended 2-0, and Switzerland moved on to the next round.