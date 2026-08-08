Indian javelin thrower Yashvir Singh expressed delight after winning bronze at his first Commonwealth Games. He and Neeraj Chopra (silver) scripted history. Singh urged young athletes to be disciplined and listen to their coaches.

Indian javelin thrower Yashvir Singh expressed his delight after winning bronze at his first Commonwealth Games, describing it as the biggest tournament of his career. He urged young athletes to maintain discipline, follow a proper diet, listen to their coaches and avoid distractions while pursuing their goals.

India scripted history in athletics at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal and debutant Yashvir Singh secured bronze in the men's javelin throw event, marking a memorable 1-2 finish for India on the podium.

'Stay Disciplined': Yashvir Singh's Advice

"I am feeling very good. This is my first international tournament, the Commonwealth Games. Before this, I have played the Asian Championship and World Championship, but this is the biggest major tournament of my life, and in this first tournament only my bronze medal has come. For the children of Rajasthan, I just want to say that staying disciplined is very important, pay attention to your diet, focus on what your coach tells you and don't keep any distractions here and there, this thing," Yashvir Singh told ANI.

Javelin Results and India's CWG Campaign

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage produced a sensational performance to claim the gold medal with a best throw of 89.75m, which he achieved in his second attempt.

India concluded a memorable Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the overall standings.

India also officially began its journey towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad as the Commonwealth Games Flag was ceremonially handed over during a spectacular Closing Ceremony that celebrated the conclusion of Glasgow 2026 and looked ahead to the historic centenary edition of the Games.