Fans go berserk after Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema says he 'will retire at Real Madrid'

Karim Benzema created history on Monday by becoming the oldest Ballon d'Or winner since 1956 following a scintillating year with Real Madrid. After clinching the coveted trophy, the Frenchman confirmed that he is going to retire at Los Blancos.

The 34-year-old created history after becoming the oldest player since 1956 to clinch the coveted trophy and the first Frenchman since Zinedine Zidane's win in 1998 to bag football's top honour.

Benzema helped Real Madrid win its 14th Champions League title after defeating Liverpool in the final at the Stade de France in May 2022. The iconic striker also claimed his fourth La Liga crown, fourth Supercopa de Espana title and a fourth UEFA Super Cup triumph. The France international scored a career-high 44 goals across 46 games in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, including 15 goals in the Champions League.

Monday's Ballon d'Or 2022 win was a long overdue reward for everything Benzema achieved since joining Real Madrid from Olympique Lyon in 2009. And now, the French striker, a true legend at Santiago Bernabeu, has said that he will retire exclusively from Los Blancos and will not try to switch teams as his career nears its end.

"I will retire in Real Madrid. There's no other option for me," the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner told Onda Cero.

The present Los Blancos contract of Benzema expires the following year, but a one-year extension is almost certainly in the works. This would keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2024 when he will be 36 years old.

It remains to be seen whether he decides to hang up his boots after that. What is certain is that the former Lyon star wants to finish his career with Real Madrid and has no desire to play for any other club.

"Seeing this prize in front of me makes me really proud. It was a childhood dream for me and all the work I have done, I never gave up. I am really proud of my journey here. It was not easy, it was a difficult time and also for my family as well. When I was not in the France team I never stopped working hard. To be standing here today for the first time, I am happy for my work and will keep going," Benzema said after bagging the Ballon d'Or 2022 trophy.

The Real Madrid captain has made a relatively slow start to the ongoing season but played a crucial role in the team's triumph over Barcelona in Sunday's El Clasico. Fans would be hoping for Benzema to return to his stellar form.

