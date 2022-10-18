Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans go berserk after Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema says he 'will retire at Real Madrid'

    Karim Benzema created history on Monday by becoming the oldest Ballon d'Or winner since 1956 following a scintillating year with Real Madrid. After clinching the coveted trophy, the Frenchman confirmed that he is going to retire at Los Blancos.

    football Fans go berserk after Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema says he 'will retire at Real Madrid' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    In what has sparked a massive social media outburst, Real Madrid's star striker Karim Benzema who bagged the Ballon d'Or 2022 on Monday, has confirmed that he will retire at the Spanish capital club.

    The 34-year-old created history after becoming the oldest player since 1956 to clinch the coveted trophy and the first Frenchman since Zinedine Zidane's win in 1998 to bag football's top honour.

    Also read: Karim Benzema, oldest Ballon d'Or winner since 1956, opens up on World Cup ambition

    Benzema helped Real Madrid win its 14th Champions League title after defeating Liverpool in the final at the Stade de France in May 2022. The iconic striker also claimed his fourth La Liga crown, fourth Supercopa de Espana title and a fourth UEFA Super Cup triumph. The France international scored a career-high 44 goals across 46 games in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, including 15 goals in the Champions League.

    Monday's Ballon d'Or 2022 win was a long overdue reward for everything Benzema achieved since joining Real Madrid from Olympique Lyon in 2009. And now, the French striker, a true legend at Santiago Bernabeu, has said that he will retire exclusively from Los Blancos and will not try to switch teams as his career nears its end.

    "I will retire in Real Madrid. There's no other option for me," the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner told Onda Cero.

    The present Los Blancos contract of Benzema expires the following year, but a one-year extension is almost certainly in the works. This would keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2024 when he will be 36 years old.

    It remains to be seen whether he decides to hang up his boots after that. What is certain is that the former Lyon star wants to finish his career with Real Madrid and has no desire to play for any other club.

    Also read: Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema reveals 'beast' Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in his career

    "Seeing this prize in front of me makes me really proud. It was a childhood dream for me and all the work I have done, I never gave up. I am really proud of my journey here. It was not easy, it was a difficult time and also for my family as well. When I was not in the France team I never stopped working hard. To be standing here today for the first time, I am happy for my work and will keep going," Benzema said after bagging the Ballon d'Or 2022 trophy.

    The Real Madrid captain has made a relatively slow start to the ongoing season but played a crucial role in the team's triumph over Barcelona in Sunday's El Clasico. Fans would be hoping for Benzema to return to his stellar form. 

    Here's how supporters reacted to Benzema's comment about retiring at Real Madrid:

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny succeeds Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President snt

    Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny succeeds Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam practice batting together in the nets (WATCH)-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Kohli, Babar practice batting together in the nets (WATCH)

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is the SWOT analysis of Team India, full squad and schedule-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is the SWOT analysis of Team India, full squad and schedule

    football Karim Benzema wins Ballon dOr 2022 after 44 goals in a season; netizens shower blessings-ayh

    Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or 2022 after 44 goals in a season; netizens shower blessings

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up' after shocker against Scotland snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up'

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup 2023: India refuse to travel to Pakistan - Reports-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: India refuse to travel to Pakistan - Reports

    Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from patient's eye; viral video stunned netizens - gps

    Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from patient's eye; viral video stunned netizens

    Centre approves Minimum Support Prices for six crops; know new prices here - adt

    Centre approves Minimum Support Prices for six crops; know new prices here

    Kedarnath chopper crash: Full list of aviation companies operating helicopter services for Kedarnath Temple AJR

    Kedarnath chopper crash: Full list of aviation companies operating helicopter services for Kedarnath Temple

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav to David Miller - 5 batters to watch out-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav to David Miller - 5 batters to watch out

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon