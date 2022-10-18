Karim Benzema, oldest Ballon d'Or winner since 1956, opens up on World Cup ambition

Real Madrid and French striker Karim Benzema, who clinched the Ballon d'Or 2022 trophy at 34 years and 302 days, became the oldest winner of the award since Stanley Matthews in 1956. Following this win, the star opened up about his ambition to clinch the World Cup in Qatar this year, having missed the 2018 winning campaign.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema created history on Monday by clinching the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2022 trophy following a scintillating year with the Los Blancos. The 34-year-old grabbed the top prize for the first time in his career, finishing ahead of Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, with Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne in third place. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich during the summer, was fourth. Also read: Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or 2022 after 44 goals in a season; netizens shower blessings

Image Credit: Getty Images

Benzema helped Real Madrid win its 14th Champions League title after defeating Liverpool in the final at the Stade de France in May 2022. The iconic striker also claimed his fourth La Liga crown, fourth Supercopa de Espana title and a fourth UEFA Super Cup triumph. The France international scored a career-high 44 goals across 46 games in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, including 15 goals in the Champions League.

Image Credit: Getty Images

With this honour, Benzema has now become the oldest winner of the Ballon d'Or since Stanley Matthews in 1956. The Englishman was the first-ever recipient of the award. "To see this prize in front of me makes me really proud. It was a childhood dream for me and all the work I have done. I never gave up," he said after collecting the coveted trophy. Also read: Karim Benzema's Real Madrid contract to be extended by a year: Report

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I always had in my mind that anything was possible. When I was not in the France team, I never stopped working hard. I am really proud of my journey here. It was not easy. It was a difficult time and also for my family as well. To be standing here today for the first time, I am happy for my work and will keep going," the Real Madrid star added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The last Frenchman to claim the Ballon d'Or was Zinedine Zidane in 1998. That same year, the former Real Madrid manager also won the World Cup with Les Bleus. As Benzema prepares for the showpiece event starting from November 20 in Qatar, he will look to end the year in style and admitted that he would like to lift the prestigious trophy.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"The promises to my mother have been kept, that's why I'm very proud. I still have ambitions, I would like to win the World Cup with the French team. It's a goal: to go to the World Cup and do everything to win it," the 34-year-old striker said. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi reveals two countries that stand a chance to win coveted trophy

Benzema

France enters the Qatar World Cup 2022 as the reigning champions, though Benzema was not part of the squad that lifted the trophy in Russia four years ago. The striker's exile from the national squad began in 2015 after an acrimonious sex tape dispute with former Les Bleus team-mate Mathieu Valbuena. He made one of the most remarkable U-turns in international football and features in France's Euro 2020 campaign.

Image Credit: Getty Images