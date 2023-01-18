FA Cup 2022-23: 'Feels like ages ago we had a feeling of winning' - Klopp on Liverpool win vs Wolves

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FA Cup 2022-23: Liverpool came up with a competitive performance in its Round 3 replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers, winning 1-0. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp was excited to get the winning feeling again.

    First Published Jan 18, 2023

    English giants Liverpool went up against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Round 3 replay of the 2022-23 FA Cup away from home on Tuesday. After a 2-2 draw at Anfield, it was expected to be another tough contest for the visitors this time, and it eventually did. However, Harvey Elliott's 13th-minute strike via Thiago Alcántara's assist was enough to seal The Reds' spot in the fourth round, where it would be up against Brighton and Hove Albion on January 29 in an away encounter. Meanwhile, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight at the win and was relieved by getting the winning feeling again.

    Articulating to BBC Sport, Klopp spoke, "It feels like ages ago we had a feeling of winning and playing well. We had to fight hard at the end, which we controlled for long periods. It is great and the reaction we wanted to see." He asked his players to get "back to basics" following the 0-3 drubbing to Brighton last weekend during the English Premier League (EPL).

    "From the passion, we showed, yes. My job is to help the boys find the formation where they feel good from the start. Stefan Bajcetic and the whole midfield were compact, so it was difficult for the Wolves to find key players like Joao Moutinho. I liked the game a lot," added Klopp.

    Although Elliott was adjudged the Man of the Match, Klopp felt that other players in the side too deserved the same, as he commented, "It was good from Harvey Elliott, especially after an early knock to the ankle. He fought through, and the goal was exceptional. I had a few man-of-the-match performances today. We played a perfect first half, had good periods in the second, and in the end, it was just passion to block the shots. A cup game, great."

