Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Erik ten Hag to 'deal' with Marcus Rashford's absence amid nightclub visit controversy (WATCH)

    Erik ten Hag emphasized that he would address Marcus Rashford's absence following Manchester United's 4-2 victory at Newport in the FA Cup on Sunday.

    football Erik ten Hag to 'deal' with Marcus Rashford's absence amid nightclub visit controversy (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    Erik ten Hag emphasized that he would address Marcus Rashford's absence following Manchester United's 4-2 victory against Newport in the FA Cup on Sunday. Rashford was notably missing from the fourth-round match in south Wales, with Ten Hag stating that the player had reported feeling unwell on Friday. However, reports circulating over the weekend indicated that Rashford had been spotted at a nightclub in Belfast on Thursday evening before failing to attend United's training session the following day.

    Also read: Decoding Barcelona's managerial conundrum: Who could replace Xavi Hernandez and restore club's legacy?

    "He reported ill," United boss Ten Hag said after United blew a two-goal lead before surviving their trip to fourth tier Newport.

    "The rest is an internal matter. I deal with it, we will deal with it."

    Upon his arrival at United, Ten Hag remarked on the presence of a "no good culture". Throughout his tenure at Old Trafford, he has grappled with disciplinary issues within the team. Jadon Sancho, United's winger, returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan recently following a fallout with the Dutch manager.

    Additionally, Rashford faced consequences last season when he was excluded from a Premier League match against Wolves after arriving late to a team meeting due to oversleeping.

    Pressed on his latest issue with Rashford, the Man United boss said, "I don't go in this case. We talked before about it, we played a good game, and now we move on."

    United managed to score twice in the first half against opponents positioned 76 places below them in the pyramid, courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

    However, Bryn Morris and Will Evans found the net on either side of half-time, putting United at risk of a humiliating defeat.

    In the final stages, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund scored to salvage United's pride. Nonetheless, it was yet another disjointed performance in what has been a challenging season for Ten Hag.

    "The first 35 minutes it was very dominant. We did not give the opponent any chance and should have been three, four, five-nil up," Ten Hag said.

    "Out of nothing they score a goal and straight after half-time again. We have to be critical of bad defending in transition. Poor defending from the cross, it's 2-2, and they turned it around. But you see how resilient we are. We stayed calm, went back in our game, got the third and fourth goal, so job done," the Dutchman added.

    Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw returned to the United starting lineup following their respective injuries, with Harry Maguire making a late cameo for his first appearance since December 12.

    Also read: Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season; explains reason behind decision (WATCH)

    Ten Hag is optimistic that the comeback of these seasoned players can bolster a team currently positioned eighth in the Premier League and already out of the Champions League.

    "I know the character from Licha (Martinez), Casemiro, Luke Shaw, (Raphael) Varane, Bruno, Antony, (Alejandro) Garnacho, Hojlund. All fighters," Ten Hag said.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australian Open 2024: PM Anthony Albanese booed during presentation ceremony as Sinner clinches title (WATCH) snt

    Australian Open 2024: PM Anthony Albanese booed during presentation ceremony as Sinner clinches title (WATCH)

    tennis Jannik Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev to lift Australian Open 2024 title; becomes 1st Italian to win a Grand Slam in 48 years snt

    Sinner beats Medvedev to lift Australian Open 2024 title; becomes 1st Italian to win a Grand Slam in 48 years

    Brilliant Pope, Hartley lead England to 28-run win over India in 1st Test; visitors take 1-0 series lead snt

    Brilliant Pope, Hartley lead England to 28-run win over India in 1st Test; visitors take 1-0 series lead

    May Allah never give characterless father to any daughter Hasin Jahan targets Shami with Rohit Sharma pic snt

    'May Allah never give characterless father to any daughter': Hasin Jahan targets Shami with Rohit Sharma pic

    From using fruits as balls to pink ball heroics at Gabba - Shamar Joseph's stellar journey as WI new hero snt

    From using fruits as balls to pink ball heroics at Gabba - Shamar Joseph's stellar journey as WI new hero

    Recent Stories

    First jolt for RJD: No-confidence motion unleashes political drama in Bihar Assembly AJR

    First jolt for RJD: No-confidence motion unleashes political drama in Bihar Assembly

    Late night 2.9 magnitude earthquake rocks Vijayapura in Karnataka, no injuries reported vkp

    Late night 2.9 magnitude earthquake rocks Vijayapura in Karnataka, no injuries reported

    69th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri steamy dance on 'Pehle Bhi Main' (Watch) RKK

    69th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri steamy dance on 'Pehle Bhi Main' (Watch)

    Karnataka: Several dead as fireworks unit explodes in Venur, Dakshina Kannada vkp

    Karnataka: Three dead as fireworks unit explodes in Venur, Dakshina Kannada

    Retired Colonel Harsimran Singh attacked for removing militant Bhindranwale's portrait from Tarn Taran Gurdwara

    Retired Colonel attacked for removing militant Bhindranwale's portrait from Tarn Taran Gurdwara (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon