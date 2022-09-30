Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: Man United's double sweep as Ten Hag/Rashford win Manager/Player of the Month

    September's EPL Player and Manager of the Month awards are out. Manchester United has made a double sweep, with Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag winning both laurels, respectively.

    English Premier League 2022-23: Manchester United double sweep as Erik ten Hag/Marcus Rashford win Manager/Player of the Month
    English Premier League (EPL) has announced the winners of the Player and Manager for September. English giants Manchester United is the ultimate winner for the month, registering a double sweep in both categories. While English striker Marcus Rashford has been adjudged Player of the Month, Red Devils' Dutch head coach Erik ten Hag is the Manager of the Month. United was on a winning spree this month, registering consecutive twin wins, including a win against top sides Leicester City (1-0) and Arsenal (3-1). The club is currently placed fifth on the table and is being backed to fare well under ten Hag in the upcoming month, which would also see it playing nine matches.

    After winning the Player of the Month award, Rashford credited new club striker Antony and told MUTV, "Antony scoring his first goal on his debut – I think that's a massive moment. It gives us strength and courage. It's a fresh start and something to work towards. For me, it's done me wonders."

    "I'm pleased that he's [Antony] here, and I'm just happy that he desires to improve everyone and the team. It's an exciting feeling to be working towards a big end goal. Hopefully, we can keep taking steps in the right direction, keep picking up points and keep progressing in tournaments," added Rashford.

    Ten Hag has helped United win its last four EPL matches, besides winning and losing one in the two UEFA Champions League (UCL) games it has played this season. He is the first Dutchman to win the prize since Ronald Koeman in 2016 and the first Red Devils boss since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019.

