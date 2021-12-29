Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Manchester City clash

In a massive blow for the Gunners, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss the crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City on New Year's Day after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a massive blow for the Gunners, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss the crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City on New Year's Day after testing positive for Covid-19. The Spaniard, who contracted the virus in March 2020, is now isolating himself for one week in line with protocols.

A statement from Arsenal read, "Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year's Day after testing positive for Covid-19. He is isolating in line with Government guidelines, and we wish him well."

Also read: Gunners' assistant coaches have big shoes to fill in Mikel Arteta's absence

The 39-year-old is the third Premier League manager to test positive for Covid-19. Crystal Palace boss Patrick Viera and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard are presently in quarantining following their positive Covid-19 tests.

Arsenal's game against the Wolves on December 28 was postponed following a request from the away side to have the game called off because of Covid-19 cases within Bruno Lage's team.

Mikel Arteta's positive Covid-19 test result comes as a massive setback for Arsenal that has been in a rich vein of form. The Gunners moved into the top four of the Premier League table last week after beating West Ham and have also registered a win the last five games across competitions. The Gunners now have 35 points after 19 games, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

This news comes at a time Britain is battling a massive surge in Covid-19 infections fuelled by the new Omicron variant. Britain recorded 129,471 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.