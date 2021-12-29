  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22, Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners' assistant coaches have big shoes to fill in Mikel Arteta's absence

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to miss the game against Manchester City on New Year's Day.

    EPL 2021-22, Arsenal vs Man City
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    London, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 6:50 PM IST
    Arsenal that ends 2021 on a high note with five wins in a row, have been handed a massive blow with manager Mikel Arteta all set to miss the Premier League clash against Manchester City on New Year's Day after testing positive for Covid-19. The 39-year-old Spaniard's first Covid-19 positive test was in March 2020, which prompted English football to shut down as the pandemic took hold. Arteta now is the latest EPL manager to test positive after Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard and Patrick Vieira of Crystal Palace. He also joins the likes of Arsenal players like Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, among those infected.

    Also read: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Manchester City clash

    Mikel Arteta's young side have witnessed a stellar rebound from a disappointing start in the season to rise to fourth place in Premier League after registering a win in their last five matches across all competitions. Having started December 2021 on a dreadful note following back-to-back defeats away at Manchester United and Everton, Arsenal has seen a relatively brighter patch. Arsenal has scored 19 goals in the five games since Goodison Park, with only two goals being conceded during that time, and also secured a place in the Carabao Cup last four. The Gunners now have 35 points after 19 games, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

    Now, with the news of Mikel Arteta set to miss the clash against leaders Manchester City, all eyes will be on the Gunners' assistant coaches, Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round. For some clubs, not having a manager on the touchline does not make a lot of difference. Different coaches have varied styles of managing their players on the field. However, for Arsenal, unlike a quiet Arsene Wenger, an animated Mikel Arteta's presence on the touchline has been a standout. Arteta is known for weaving his personality in every attacking move and investing in every defensive action. If possible, the Spaniard would get on the pitch and physically move his players. However, the Gunners will have to do without him in the upcoming clash against Manchester City at Emirates Stadium, making the job significantly harder for Arsenal.

    Speaking to BBC after testing positive for Covid-19, Mikel Arteta said, "This is really disappointing. I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I'm allowed." Arsenal has also closed the club's London Colney training ground, and club staff who had recent contact with Arteta will now self isolate.

    Arsenal will now depend on the combination of assistant managers Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round, who will direct the players on the pitch and communicate strategy to an isolated Arteta. There will, in all probability, be a communication strategy in place, just like Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira has had in the past two matches after testing Covid-19 positive. Without Mikel Arteta's presence on the touchline at Emirates Stadium on Saturday (January 1), there's no doubt that the Arsenal boss will have plenty of involvement in the team.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 6:52 PM IST
