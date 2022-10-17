Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'It's about emotion, of course... red card, my fault' - Klopp on being sent off vs City

    Liverpool produced a surprise, shocking Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday. However, The Reds boss, Jurgen Klopp, was sent off in the closing stages of the game while he defended his frustration.

    It was a sublime performance from English giants Liverpool in the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday as it edged past defending champion Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday, with Mohamed Salah scoring the lone winner. However, the tie saw drama in the closing stages, as the hosts' head coach Jurgen Klopp was sent off for an outburst against referee Anthony Taylor, especially regarding a challenge over Salah. At the same time, City manager Pep Guardiola too was animated regarding some of the referee's calls. Meanwhile, the German admitted that he deserved the red card but defended his actions.

    During the post-match press conference, Klopp commented, "Yeah, it's about the emotion, of course... red card, my fault. I went over the top at the moment, I don't think I was disrespectful to anybody, but when you look at the pictures back, I know for 55 years that the way I look in these moments is already worth a red card."

    "I lost it at that moment, and that is not OK, but I would like to mention a little bit as an excuse: how can you not whistle that foul [on Salah]? How on earth is it possible? And I wish I could get an explanation. I don't know what Pep said in here, probably not a lot, or I'm very disappointed or frustrated. But we agreed that Anthony Taylor just let things run during the game. Why would you do that? Both teams, it was not one, but I heard now that people said Anfield made the VAR decision," added Klopp.

    "With a foul on Mo [Salah], Anfield had no chance to make any impact. It's a foul on Fabinho. I think we agree on that. Is it not enough to pull somebody down? So, there was already the first moment where Pep and I were pretty animated, but for the same reason, to be 100% honest. For the same reason, we were not arguing with each other, not at all," Klopp continued.

    "Then [the red card] situation, I just had the perfect view, and the linesman, and you can imagine we are 1-0 up, and we have a free-kick or a counter-attack there. That is pretty much a 100 per cent difference, and that was when I snapped, and again, I am not proud of that, but it happened," concluded Klopp.

