Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'Don't have an opinion; can be a perception' - Arteta on Arsenal being title favourites

    EPL 2022-23: Arsenal came from behind to eclipse Manchester United at home 3-2 and consolidate its place at the top of the table. With many deeming the Gunners as the title favourite, club boss Mikel Arteta terms it a "perception".

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23, ARS vs MU: Do not have an opinion; can be a perception - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal being title favourites-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    The 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) saw a high-profile meeting between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London. The former prevailed, bouncing back to script a 3-2 win. Marcus Rashford (17) and Lisandro Martinez (59) scored for the visitors, whereas Edward Nketiah (24 & 90) and Bukayo Saka (53) did the same for the Gunners. Consequently, the Gunners now have a five-point cushion at the table-top, with quite a few terming them as genuine title favourites. However, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is not bothered and looking too far ahead, stating that he does not have an "opinion" but considers it a "perception".

    "I don't have an opinion. It can be a perception. I know my team so well. I know where we are, I know we are here, and I know where we want to be, and we are still far from that. I know the level of the other teams, especially one that has won everything in the last five or six years, and we are not there yet," Arteta told Arsenal's website.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'ALL GOALS WE CONCEDED ARE MISTAKES' - ETH SLAMS UNITED DEFENCE IN ARSENAL LOSS

    Analysing Arsenal's opening half performance of the season, Arteta considered, "Extraordinary, I would say! It doesn't get much better than that. That's the reality. I think we deserve the points that we have, I think we have played well enough to win most of the matches, but the reality as well is that we still have a lot of things that we can get much better at, attacking and defending in transitions, in set-pieces and that's the aim."

    "I know my team so well. I know where we are. I know why we are here and where we want to be. We are still far from that. And I know the level of the other teams – especially one that has won everything in the last five or six years. We are not there yet," concluded Arteta.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: All the goals we conceded today are mistakes - Erik ten Hag ETH slams Manchester United defence in Arsenal loss-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'All goals we conceded are mistakes' - ETH slams United defence in Arsenal loss

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI: My dedication, my loyalty is authentic - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI: 'My dedication, my loyalty is authentic' - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa blazes past Kerala Blasters to rise to the 5th spot-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa blazes past Kerala Blasters to rise to the 5th spot

    India crash out of Hockey World Cup 2023 after losing to NZ in crossover match snt

    India crash out of Hockey World Cup 2023 after losing to NZ in crossover match

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain beat Malaysia in penalty shootout in first crossover match, face Australia in QF snt

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain beat Malaysia in penalty shootout in first crossover match, face Australia in QF

    Recent Stories

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com RBA

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com

    Republic Day 2023 Food items car keys bags coin more things you SHOULD NOT carry to parade gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Food items, car keys, bags, coin & more; things you SHOULD NOT carry to parade

    This is what Zomato CEO said when user flags food delivery 'shocking scam' - adt

    This is what Zomato CEO said when user flags food delivery 'shocking scam'

    Spotify joins the wave of layoffs, plans to reduce staff beginning this week: Report - adt

    Spotify joins the wave of layoffs, plans to reduce staff beginning this week: Report

    Congress Netaji followed different paths with same destination RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat AJR

    'Congress, Netaji followed different paths with same destination': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon