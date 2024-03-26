Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    England's Euro 2024 squad audition: Southgate's final call on probable team

    With the Euro 2024 tournament looming, Gareth Southgate's England squad faces a crucial audition, as players like Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo, Ivan Toney, and James Maddison vie for spots against Belgium in their last chance to impress.

    Football England's Euro 2024 squad audition: Southgate's final call on probable team osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

    In March, Phil Foden experienced both triumph and disappointment. His standout performance for Manchester City, orchestrating a comeback against Manchester United with a dazzling two-goal display, contrasted sharply with England's loss to Brazil at Wembley. While Foden showcased his ability to influence crucial matches against United, his subdued outing against Brazil underscored a lack of impact, failing to register a single touch in the opposition box. This timing was conspicuous as Gareth Southgate sought contributions from a depleted squad, missing key players like Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka. Foden's partnership with Kane and Saka offers England a potent attacking trio, yet their absence highlighted the challenges faced by both England and Foden. Despite frustrations over Southgate's inability to field a full-strength front four, Foden's position seems secure for the Euros.

    However, perhaps uncertainty could have fuelled Foden's performance, providing an opportunity to seize the spotlight and leave a lasting impression. As England prepares to face Belgium, Southgate expects greater decisiveness from fringe players vying for a place in the Euros squad. The defeat to Brazil has intensified the scrutiny on Southgate's selections, leaving many questions unanswered and emphasizing the importance of this final audition.

    With Ivan Toney poised to stake his claim as Kane's understudy and creative talents like James Maddison eager to shine, competition for places is fierce. Yet, it's the emergence of 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo that adds intrigue to England's midfield dynamics. Mainoo's composed presence and positional awareness offer a fresh perspective, potentially reshaping England's midfield alongside Declan Rice.

    As England faces Belgium, injuries have depleted both sides, levelling the playing field. Despite Belgium's diminished star power, they remain a formidable opponent, and England must capitalize on this opportunity to assert their dominance. With uncertainty looming, Southgate's team talk is clear: seize this final chance to impress, or risk being left behind.

    In the end, it's up to the players to shape their destinies. As they don the England jersey for one last time before the Euros, the message is simple: if you want it, grab it.

    Also Read: 'Thought about quitting...': Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. brought to tears discussing racism in La Liga (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Mohammed Shami questions Pandya's captaincy decisions, Takes a dig at his batting position osf

    Mohammed Shami questions Pandya's captaincy decisions; Takes a dig at his batting position

    cricket Kevin Pietersen praises Virat Kohli's impact on Indian cricket, credits transformation to athlete mentality osf

    Kevin Pietersen praises Virat Kohli's impact on Indian cricket, credits transformation to athlete mentality

    cricket Harpreet Brar's bowling masterclass: Insights into strategy against RCB's Kohli and Maxwell osf

    Harpreet Brar's bowling masterclass: Insights into strategy against RCB's Kohli and Maxwell

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK's Stephen Fleming applauds Rachin Ravindra's debut brilliance ahead of clash with Gujarat Titans osf

    IPL 2024: CSK's Stephen Fleming applauds Rachin Ravindra's debut brilliance ahead of clash with Gujarat Titans

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Blockbuster Australia vs India 5-Test series to kick off on November 22 in Perth snt

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Blockbuster Australia vs India 5-Test series to kick off on November 22 in Perth

    Recent Stories

    Here's why Florida banned social media for kids under the age of 14 RKK

    Here's why Florida banned social media for kids under the age of 14

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Daylight aerial drone footages reveal extent of damage (WATCH) snt

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Daylight aerial drone footages reveal extent of damage (WATCH)

    US govt 'closly monitoring' Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, calls for fair trial process; check details AJR

    US govt 'closly monitoring' Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, calls for fair trial process; check details

    TMKOC Asit Modi proven guilty in sexual harassment case, to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to Jennifer Mistry RKK

    TMKOC Asit Modi proven guilty in sexual harassment case, to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to Jennifer Mistry

    Explained Why cargo ship may have crashed into Francis Scott Key Bridge; will its collapse impact shipping?

    Explained: Why cargo ship may have crashed into Francis Scott Key Bridge; will its collapse impact shipping?

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon