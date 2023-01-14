Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Nice to Siuuu': Ronaldo meets Real Madrid stars ahead of El Clasico; sends strong message to Ancelotti & Co.

    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Real Madrid will take on Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, and ahead of the El Clasico clash in Riyadh, Al-Nassr's new star Cristiano Ronaldo met with coach Carlo Ancelotti and some of the team's star players.

    Image Credit: Real Madrid Instagram

    The stage is set for 2023's first El Clasico clash as Real Madrid takes on Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday in Riyadh. Ahead of the high-octane game, former Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo, awaiting his Al-Nassr debut, met with boss Carlo Ancelotti and some of the team's star players on Friday night.

    Also read: El Clasico: Despite dip in performance, Real Madrid locker room confident of good show against Barcelona

    Image Credit: Real Madrid Instagram

    Ronaldo, currently serving a pending 2-match FA ban over the infamous Everton incident, looked dapper in a black full-sleeve t-shirt paired with grey trousers as he met with Ancelotti and some of Real Madrid's staff members to give them a word of encouragement before Sunday's mouth-watering encounter. Legendary Brazilian Roberto Carlos was also present at the training ground in Riyadh and exchanged a few words with the 37-year-old talisman.

    WATCH: Ronaldo meets Ancelotti, Roberto Carlos

    Image Credit: Real Madrid Instagram

    "Nice to Siuuu you @Cristiano. So good to see you CR7," wrote the champions of Europe and Spain in the caption of a video shared on Instagram. The Portuguese talisman, who signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr last month for 175 million pounds per year until 2025, also met with Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eder Militao.

    Image Credit: Real Madrid Instagram

    Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo posted a picture with Ronaldo on Instagram, which sparked massive excitement among club fans. "Meeting my biggest idol!" noted Rodrygo in the post's caption, while Vinicius Junior just posted an emoticon of a G.O.A.T.

    Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch in India and more

    Image Credit: Real Madrid Instagram

    The five-time Ballon d'Or winner met these Real Madrid stars in the gym as they trained for the El Clasico clash on Sunday. The club shared a video of Ronaldo's meeting with these youngsters and also sent a strong message to the team. "It is always an illusion to see ex-teammates and people from the club where we have made history. It is good to see friends," said CR7.

    Image Credit: Real Madrid Twitter

    Proving that he remains a true Madridismo at heart, Ronaldo also wished Ancelotti and Co. good luck for their Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona. "A hug to all and good luck for our Madrid on Sunday," said the Portuguese talisman with both thumbs up.

    WATCH: Ronaldo's message to Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico

    Image Credit: Al-Nassr Instagram

    Ronaldo will cheer his new team Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League match against Al-Shabab from the stands of Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday (11:00 PM IST). The Portuguese icon will debut on Saudi Arabian soil in a friendly match against arch-rival Lionel Messi as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) gears up to face a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars on January 19. The 37-year-old striker is likely to make his debut for his new team on January 22 against Al-Ettifaq at Mrsool Park.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football Have seen Manchester United progress under Erik ten Hag this season - Wout Weghorst after securing loan move-ayh

    'Have seen Man United's progress under Erik ten Hag this season' - Wout Weghorst after securing loan move

    Supporters pumped up as Prithvi Shaw returns for New Zealand T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav for Australia Tests-ayh

    Supporters pumped up as Prithvi Shaw returns for New Zealand T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav for Australia Tests

    football ISL 2022-23: Boothroyd delighted after Jamshedpur FC end 10-game winless streak to dent East Bengal FC playoff hopes snt

    ISL 2022-23: Coach Boothroyd delighted after Jamshedpur FC end 10-game winless streak

    Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy seamer Sidharth Sharma dies at 28 following brief illness-ayh

    Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy seamer Sidharth Sharma dies at 28 following brief illness

    football ISL 2022-23: Fireworks on the cards as heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan face the might of Mumbai City FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fireworks on the cards as heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan face the might of Mumbai City FC

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Adam Zampa mulling red-ball future with Australia after missing out on India trip-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Adam Zampa mulling red-ball future after missing out on India trip

    Miss Universe 2023 When and where to watch the beauty pageant live in India gcw

    Miss Universe 2023: When and where to watch the beauty pageant live?

    What happens when SS Rajamouli meets Steven Spielberg? Read THIS RBA

    Here's what happened when SS Rajamouli met Steven Spielberg

    Instead of being remorseful Air India pee-gate victim slams Shankar Mishra AJR

    'Instead of being remorseful...': Air India 'pee-gate' victim slams Shankar Mishra

    football Have seen Manchester United progress under Erik ten Hag this season - Wout Weghorst after securing loan move-ayh

    'Have seen Man United's progress under Erik ten Hag this season' - Wout Weghorst after securing loan move

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon