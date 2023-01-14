'Nice to Siuuu': Ronaldo meets Real Madrid stars ahead of El Clasico; sends strong message to Ancelotti & Co.
Real Madrid will take on Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, and ahead of the El Clasico clash in Riyadh, Al-Nassr's new star Cristiano Ronaldo met with coach Carlo Ancelotti and some of the team's star players.
The stage is set for 2023's first El Clasico clash as Real Madrid takes on Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday in Riyadh. Ahead of the high-octane game, former Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo, awaiting his Al-Nassr debut, met with boss Carlo Ancelotti and some of the team's star players on Friday night.
Ronaldo, currently serving a pending 2-match FA ban over the infamous Everton incident, looked dapper in a black full-sleeve t-shirt paired with grey trousers as he met with Ancelotti and some of Real Madrid's staff members to give them a word of encouragement before Sunday's mouth-watering encounter. Legendary Brazilian Roberto Carlos was also present at the training ground in Riyadh and exchanged a few words with the 37-year-old talisman.
"Nice to Siuuu you @Cristiano. So good to see you CR7," wrote the champions of Europe and Spain in the caption of a video shared on Instagram. The Portuguese talisman, who signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr last month for 175 million pounds per year until 2025, also met with Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eder Militao.
Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo posted a picture with Ronaldo on Instagram, which sparked massive excitement among club fans. "Meeting my biggest idol!" noted Rodrygo in the post's caption, while Vinicius Junior just posted an emoticon of a G.O.A.T.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner met these Real Madrid stars in the gym as they trained for the El Clasico clash on Sunday. The club shared a video of Ronaldo's meeting with these youngsters and also sent a strong message to the team. "It is always an illusion to see ex-teammates and people from the club where we have made history. It is good to see friends," said CR7.
Proving that he remains a true Madridismo at heart, Ronaldo also wished Ancelotti and Co. good luck for their Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona. "A hug to all and good luck for our Madrid on Sunday," said the Portuguese talisman with both thumbs up.
Ronaldo will cheer his new team Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League match against Al-Shabab from the stands of Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday (11:00 PM IST). The Portuguese icon will debut on Saudi Arabian soil in a friendly match against arch-rival Lionel Messi as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) gears up to face a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars on January 19. The 37-year-old striker is likely to make his debut for his new team on January 22 against Al-Ettifaq at Mrsool Park.