'Nice to Siuuu': Ronaldo meets Real Madrid stars ahead of El Clasico; sends strong message to Ancelotti & Co.

Real Madrid will take on Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, and ahead of the El Clasico clash in Riyadh, Al-Nassr's new star Cristiano Ronaldo met with coach Carlo Ancelotti and some of the team's star players.

Image Credit: Real Madrid Instagram

The stage is set for 2023's first El Clasico clash as Real Madrid takes on Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday in Riyadh. Ahead of the high-octane game, former Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo, awaiting his Al-Nassr debut, met with boss Carlo Ancelotti and some of the team's star players on Friday night. Also read: El Clasico: Despite dip in performance, Real Madrid locker room confident of good show against Barcelona

Image Credit: Real Madrid Instagram

Ronaldo, currently serving a pending 2-match FA ban over the infamous Everton incident, looked dapper in a black full-sleeve t-shirt paired with grey trousers as he met with Ancelotti and some of Real Madrid's staff members to give them a word of encouragement before Sunday's mouth-watering encounter. Legendary Brazilian Roberto Carlos was also present at the training ground in Riyadh and exchanged a few words with the 37-year-old talisman. WATCH: Ronaldo meets Ancelotti, Roberto Carlos

Image Credit: Real Madrid Instagram

"Nice to Siuuu you @Cristiano. So good to see you CR7," wrote the champions of Europe and Spain in the caption of a video shared on Instagram. The Portuguese talisman, who signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr last month for 175 million pounds per year until 2025, also met with Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eder Militao.

Image Credit: Real Madrid Instagram

Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo posted a picture with Ronaldo on Instagram, which sparked massive excitement among club fans. "Meeting my biggest idol!" noted Rodrygo in the post's caption, while Vinicius Junior just posted an emoticon of a G.O.A.T. Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch in India and more

Image Credit: Real Madrid Instagram

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner met these Real Madrid stars in the gym as they trained for the El Clasico clash on Sunday. The club shared a video of Ronaldo's meeting with these youngsters and also sent a strong message to the team. "It is always an illusion to see ex-teammates and people from the club where we have made history. It is good to see friends," said CR7.

Image Credit: Real Madrid Twitter

Proving that he remains a true Madridismo at heart, Ronaldo also wished Ancelotti and Co. good luck for their Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona. "A hug to all and good luck for our Madrid on Sunday," said the Portuguese talisman with both thumbs up. WATCH: Ronaldo's message to Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico

Image Credit: Al-Nassr Instagram