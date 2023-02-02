Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EFL Cup 2022-23: Shaw, Fernandes looking forward to ending Manchester United's 6-year title wait

    EFL Cup 2022-23: Manchester United has sealed its place in the final after seeing off Nottingham Forest 5-0 in aggregate in the semis. Meanwhile, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes want the Red Devils to end their six-year title drought.

    EFL Cup 2022-23: Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes looking forward to Manchester United title success after sealing Final berth post Nottingham Forest win
    English giants Manchester United has secured its place in the 2022-23 EFL Cup Final. On Wednesday, it raced past Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the second leg of the semis at Old Trafford, winning 5-0 on aggregate and comfortably sailing into the final, where it would be taking on Newcastle United. The latter booked its date at the Wembley Stadium in London by trouncing Southampton 3-1 on aggregate. The final would be played on February 26, as defender Shaw and midfielder Bruno Fernandes are looking forward to the same, hoping that the Red Devils end their six-year title drought, while it would be their second final in six years, having completed as the runner-up during the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League (UEL) to Villareal.

    Speaking to Sky Sports, Shaw declared, "There's no point going to a final if you don't win it. It's a massive opportunity for us. It's where we want to be, playing in big games, in big finals, getting this club back to where it should be, and challenging for trophies. We've now got a big one against Newcastle. They're an outstanding team, and it will be an adamant game, but it's a big moment for us where we want to go."

    ALSO READ: LIGUE 1 2022-23: 'WE THINK IT'S NOT SERIOUS' - GALTIER ON MBAPPE'S INJURY AFTER PSG TRIUMPH OVER MONTPELLIER

    Reflecting on United's performance and entry in the Final, Fernandes noted, "It's perfect. For me, it's been three years at the club. We reached one final and, unfortunately, didn't win that one. But now, we have another chance. Before that, many games are coming, so we have to focus on that."

    "I'm happy for the team's performance, for the goals we created. We had more chances and could have scored more, but they defended well. It was tough to get into their defence, but we did it, won, and got into the final," concluded Fernandes.

