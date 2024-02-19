Eden Hazard reveals real reason behind being a 100 million-pound flop at Real Madrid (WATCH)

In the recent episode of Obi One podcast, Belgium football legend Eden Hazard opened up about his weight issue upon arriving to Real Madrid from Chelsea, the real reason he actually believes made him a 100 million-pound flop, his life post retirement and more.

Belgium football legend Eden Hazard has candidly discussed his weight issues as a footballer in a recent episode of the Obi One podcast, hosted by his ex-teammate John Obi Mikel. During the podcast, Hazard, now 33 years old, opened up about the challenges he faced with his weight and fitness following his high-profile 100 million-pound transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2019.

After playing just 76 times in four seasons for Madrid, Hazard announced his retirement from the game in October. He cited struggles with both fitness and form as primary reasons for his decision. Hazard admitted that he no longer found joy on the pitch, a sentiment that led him to walk away from the sport following his release from the club.

Addressing rumors that circulated shortly after his arrival at the Spanish club, Hazard bluntly responded to reports alleging he reported for pre-season training out of shape.

"It was true. But me, every summer I was putting on four or five kilos because I was thinking you give so much for 10 months, you put your body at the highest level and people kick you, so your time off is your time off," Hazard said.

"Don’t ask me to do anything. I enjoy being with my family, going to the beach, so don’t ask me to run in those three or four weeks. I can play football on the beach with my kids, no problem, but don’t ask me to run. But if you look throughout my career, the first month [of the season] is the bit where I was thinking it’s just the beginning, and then from September and October I was flying, because I needed time to put my body and mind in the best way," the Belgian added.

He further said, "So yes, it’s true, I came back after holidays with five kilos, I knew it. I love everything with family and friends. If you ask me to eat something I'm going to eat. Even if I don't like it I'm going to eat! As a Belgian guy, we love beers because my country has the best beers in the world, so I’m not telling you I used to drink every day because it’s not true, but sometimes after a good game, one or two is nice."

Acknowledging his arrival at the Spanish giants with some extra weight, Hazard maintained that he couldn't have undertaken much more to enhance his tenure at the club. He also delved into the reasons why things spiraled downward right from the beginning.

When questioned about whether he could have taken different approaches to make a smoother start at Madrid, Hazard responded, "I don't think so. I think I was a bit unlucky with that period with Covid, because if you want to know the real story, I went to Dallas to do the surgery on my ankle then I came back to Madrid and it was Covid."

"I had two to two-and-a-half months of Covid, me at home alone, no physio to do the rehab. I did my rehab alone. If I had to choose one thing to change I should have said to the doctor "bring a physio, I need a good rehab". I have to do [it] because I want to play at the highest level," he added.

"And then when the Covid finished, we came back on the pitch, I pushed my body like crazy but my ankle was not the same and then I break everything the season after and then you know the story. If you want me to change one thing it's call the physio "come home, I know it's Covid but please come home, I need rehab". And things could be different at that time," he said.

Hazard faced additional inquiries about whether Madrid could have provided him with more support during his recovery, yet he stood by his former club.

"At that time people were not allowed to on the street or to go to their job, and I didn't push the physio or the doctor to "oh come on, I need someone". For me, my rehab I did a few exercises, a few things alone. For me it was enough, I didn't think that I had to do more," he said.

He further noted, "At the beginning, I didn't think I needed to do more. After two months I think "oh yeah, I should do more", but at the beginning I was OK, I did my thing, I go outside running a bit, I do some exercise and it was not that bad, but then I cam back on the pitch and I felt it."

Upon reflecting on whether he recognized immediately after his return to action that he was encountering difficulties, Hazard admitted: "Yeah, yeah, yeah. After that period with Covid we came back on the pitch and we had like two months to play until the end of the season."

"And we were that close to being champions so I was saying to Zidane "I want to push, I want to go" and then the day we finished champions I said "no, I can't do any more, I'm finished". My body is suffering a lot so I need to do a proper rehab, but it was already the end of the season," he added.

During his seven successful years at Chelsea, Hazard contributed to the Blues' triumphs, including two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, and two Europa League trophies.

In the podcast released on Monday morning, Hazard delved into various topics, including his admiration for his international teammate Kevin De Bruyne, Chelsea's current dynamics under Mauricio Pochettino, and his observations on Jude Bellingham's adaptation at Real Madrid.

Moreover, Hazard disclosed insights about the coach who brought out the best in him and singled out a manager he struggled to collaborate with during his time at Chelsea.

In an unexpected turn, Hazard named a former Blues player, Gael Kakuta, as the most talented footballer he had ever worked with, describing the individual as surpassing others "by far."

