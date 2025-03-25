IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS LIVE updates: Who will win captain battle between Gill and Shreyas?

IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS LIVE updates: GT and PBKS head to head
Shubman Gill is leading Gujarat Titans for the second IPL seaspn on the trot despite the side finished 8th last year. While, Punjab Kings to be led by new captain Shreyas Iyer, who captained the KKR to third IPL triumph last year.
Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have faced off each other five times, with Gujarat leading 3-2 over Punjab.
IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS LIVE updates: Squads
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav.
Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.
