Phil Foden struggling? Man City players 'concerned' over England star's mental fatigue and off-pitch issues

Manchester City players are privately concerned about Phil Foden’s mental fatigue and off-pitch struggles affecting his form.

Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 5:06 PM IST

Manchester City players have reportedly expressed concerns over Phil Foden amid the England forward’s struggles on the pitch this season. Foden, who played a crucial role in City's Premier League triumph last season and was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, has struggled to hit the same heights in the current campaign. Despite recording 10 goals and six assists in 38 appearances, his performances have shown signs of inconsistency.

According to a report by Mail Online journalist Jack Gaughan, Foden has been dealing with physical issues that have affected his ability to perform at his peak. Additionally, sources within the Manchester City dressing room have privately voiced concerns over the 24-year-old’s well-being, particularly his reaction to social media criticism.

The England international is known to follow online discussions about himself and has previously admitted to experiencing mental fatigue and brain fog during training. However, the turn of the year has seen glimpses of his best form returning, suggesting he may be on the path to recovery.

Despite his recent struggles, Foden remains a key figure for Manchester City, with club officials and manager Pep Guardiola still holding him in high regard. Ensuring he has the necessary mental health support and adequate recovery time will be crucial in helping him regain top form ahead of the next season.

