    Ronaldo fans troll Messi after Man United icon flaunts ball control skills during training

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 2:32 PM IST

    Manchester United face Aston Villa in the third round of the EFL Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Thursday evening. All eyes will be on Erik ten Hag to see if he will include Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United will seek retribution for the 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League when the Red Devils face Unai Emery's team in the EFL Carabao Cup on Thursday night. Ahead of the clash, all eyes will be on boss Erik ten Hag to see if he starts with legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo for the Old Trafford game after having become a regular feature in the starting XI in recent weeks.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains a bone of contention. Several reports suggest the Portuguese talisman's contract could either be terminated or he could move away from Old Trafford in the January transfer window after the high-profile Qatar World Cup 2022. Regardless of what is in store for the 37-year-old icon, he appears to be enjoying his time with the latest videos posted by the club on Instagram, even showcasing how he flaunted his footballing tricks with teammates at Carrington Ground.

    Image Credit: Manchester United Instagram

    In the video shared by the Red Devils, Ronaldo shows why he is still one of the best strikers in world football, as he controls the ball with his kicks and upper chest. "No way you're only watching this once," wrote the club in the post's caption.

    WATCH: Ronaldo flaunts footballing tricks at Carrington Training Ground

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Several CR7 fans commented on the video, stating that Ronaldo's skills are better than his arch-rival and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi. "Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time 🇵🇹👑🐐❤️. Pessi fans don't stop crying when you see this okay."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Some supporters noted that the Portugal captain is ready for the Qatar World Cup 2022. "Hope we can see his form back at Fifa," read one comment. "Form is temporary, class is permanent," wrote another fan. "I've been watching Cristiano for 15 years, and I guarantee you that he prepares everything for the world cup," added a third Ronaldo fan.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo and Messi are the greatest players in modern-day football history. Yet, the coveted World Cup trophy eludes both these legends. In the upcoming showpiece event in Qatar, the two iconic players will want to reverse that and lead Portugal and Argentina to a victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022, respectively.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    A few also sent a subtle message to United boss Ten Hag stating that the Red Devils need to give Ronaldo more game-time and that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner still has it in him to achieve a lot for the club. "United Needs To Give Him More Time I Still Believe In Him!!!! Right Now There Are Lot Of Pressure And World Cup Fast Approaching!!!! I Know My Goat," wrote one fan about the G.O.A.T.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Thursday's EFL Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa offers Manchester United the opportunity to try and end their trophy drought, even though the majority of their supporters don't picture them doing it with a piece of silverware. Regardless, Ronaldo fans would hope the Portuguese superstar gets a touch of the ball with less than two weeks left for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

