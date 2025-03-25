user
IPL 2025: Good news for LSG as Avesh Khan cleared to rejoin squad after knee injury recovery

Lucknow Super Giants receive a boost as Avesh Khan is cleared to rejoin IPL 2025 after recovering from a knee injury.

Lucknow Super Giants may be dealing with a devastating one-wicket defeat in their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Delhi Capitals, but they got some positive news on Tuesday.

Leading fast bowler Avesh Khan has been cleared by the medical staff at BCCI Centre of Excellence to rejoin the LSG team for IPL 2025. He was experiencing discomfort in his right knee, which was related to his workload during the domestic season, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo.

The Madhya Pradesh fast bowler was initially thought to be sidelined from the first few matches of the IPL 2025. Still, this recent update will provide a significant advantage for a team plagued by injuries in their bowling unit. Avesh has been unavailable since January of this year due to an injury to his right knee.

He had been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where, it is believed, he completed one of his last fitness evaluations on Monday. It is officially not confirmed when Avesh will link up with the LSG squad.

LSG's fast bowling woes continue

LSG camp has been plagued with injuries to its fast bowlers, and Shardul's inclusion will offer them much-needed reprieve who came as a replacement of Mohsin Khan. Apart from Mohsin, the pace duo of Mayank Yadav and Akash Deep are unavailable due to injuries and are currently recovering at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. As of now, there is no official update on the pace duo return date.

Next challenge: SRH vs LSG

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on March 27.

LSG Squad for IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant (c), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bisnoi, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke.

