IPL 2025, RR vs KKR Preview: Can KKR and RR revamp their batting and bowling to stage a comeback?

After suffering disappointing defeats in their previous outings, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a swift turnaround when they face off in an IPL 2025 encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams endured comprehensive losses in their season openers, raising concerns about the form and execution of their star players. KKR went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets, while RR were thrashed by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 44 runs.

IPL 2025, RR vs KKR: Inconsistent batting and bowling a concern

A common factor in their defeats was the underwhelming performance of both batting and bowling units. RR's bowling attack, featuring the likes of Jofra Archer and Fazalhaq Farooqi, was taken apart by Sunrisers' batters, while KKR's bowling, barring Sunil Narine, failed to contain RCB’s aggressive approach.

Varun Chakravarthy, KKR’s mystery spinner, struggled against Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, even on the gripping surface of Eden Gardens. The franchise will be hoping for a better outing on the Guwahati pitch, which traditionally offers some assistance to bowlers. They are also closely monitoring Anrich Nortje's fitness, as the South African speedster is recovering from a back strain and could replace Spencer Johnson if deemed fit.

IPL 2025, RR vs KKR: Kolkata's middle order needs stability

KKR's batting also lacked stability, with the middle order crumbling after a fiery start from Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell fell to rash strokes, and the team will hope for a more composed approach from their experienced campaigners. Rinku Singh’s finishing prowess is another area of concern, given his lean patch in T20 cricket, including an underwhelming IPL opener.

IPL 2025, RR vs KKR: Rajasthan seek bowling revival

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals' bowling unit needs a drastic improvement after their forgettable outing against SRH. Archer, who conceded 76 runs in his spell, will be eager to bounce back alongside Farooqi and Maheesh Theekshana.

Leadership has also become a talking point for RR, with stand-in captain Riyan Parag appearing uncertain with his field placements and bowling changes against SRH. With regular captain Sanju Samson unavailable, Parag will need to display sharper decision-making and game awareness against KKR.

With both teams seeking a crucial win, the contest promises to be a high-stakes affair under the lights in Guwahati.

IPL 2025, RR vs KKR: Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnity Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markhande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (stand-in captain), Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.

Match Time: 7:30 PM IST

