PVR Inox to TCS: 9 Stocks to boost your luck in the next nine days

1. TCS Share Price Target

HDFC Securities brokerage firm has chosen Tata Consultancy Services shares. Its target is ₹3,797 for 16 days. On Tuesday, this share is trading in the range of ₹3,685.

2. Persistent Systems Share Price Target

HDFC Securities has also advised buying in software and consulting company Persistent Systems. Its target is ₹5,730 for 11 days, which is currently trading at ₹5,528.

3. HBL Engineering Share Price Target

HDFC Securities has advised buying shares of industrial products company HBL Engineering for 11 days. Its target price is ₹521. On Tuesday, the share is ₹483.40.

4. EPL Share Price Target

HDFC Securities has also advised buying shares of packaging company EPL. Its target price for 11 days is ₹223, which is currently trading at ₹208.90.

5. Deepak Fertilizer Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Axis Direct has advised buying shares of Deepak Fertilizer for 15 days. Its target is ₹1,272. On Tuesday, the share is trading at ₹1,136.45.

6. Waaree Energies Share Price Target

Axis Direct has advised buying shares of Waaree Energies for 15 days. Its target is ₹2,577. On Tuesday, the share is trading at ₹2,473.45.

7. PVR Inox Share Price Target

Axis Direct's next choice is PVR Inox shares, which are to be bought for 15 days. The target price of this share is ₹1,065. On Tuesday, the share is trading at ₹960.45.

8. Godrej Consumer Share Price Target

Godrej Consumer shares have also been advised to be bought for 15 days. Axis Direct has given its target price as ₹1,150. On Tuesday, the share is trading in the range of ₹1,124.

9. Glenmark Pharma Share Price Target

Axis Direct has advised buying shares of Glenmark Pharma for 15 days. The target price of this share is ₹1,660. On Tuesday, the share is trading at ₹1,495.15.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.

