PVR Inox to TCS: 9 Stocks to boost your luck in the next nine days

Business
HDFC Securities brokerage firm has chosen Tata Consultancy Services shares. Its target is ₹3,797 for 16 days. On Tuesday, this share is trading in the range of ₹3,685.
HDFC Securities has also advised buying in software and consulting company Persistent Systems. Its target is ₹5,730 for 11 days, which is currently trading at ₹5,528.
HDFC Securities has advised buying shares of industrial products company HBL Engineering for 11 days. Its target price is ₹521. On Tuesday, the share is ₹483.40.
HDFC Securities has also advised buying shares of packaging company EPL. Its target price for 11 days is ₹223, which is currently trading at ₹208.90.
Brokerage firm Axis Direct has advised buying shares of Deepak Fertilizer for 15 days. Its target is ₹1,272. On Tuesday, the share is trading at ₹1,136.45.
Axis Direct has advised buying shares of Waaree Energies for 15 days. Its target is ₹2,577. On Tuesday, the share is trading at ₹2,473.45.
Axis Direct's next choice is PVR Inox shares, which are to be bought for 15 days. The target price of this share is ₹1,065. On Tuesday, the share is trading at ₹960.45.
Godrej Consumer shares have also been advised to be bought for 15 days. Axis Direct has given its target price as ₹1,150. On Tuesday, the share is trading in the range of ₹1,124.
Axis Direct has advised buying shares of Glenmark Pharma for 15 days. The target price of this share is ₹1,660. On Tuesday, the share is trading at ₹1,495.15.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 25: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold RISES
Qatar Gold Rate on March 25: Rate of 24k 8 gm gold RISES by QAR 8
UAE Gold Rate on March 25: Rate of 24k 8 gm gold DROPS again!
RBL Bank to Bandhan Bank: Top bank stocks to buy now for high returns