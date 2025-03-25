When Akshay Kumar QUIT movie with Priyanka Chopra after Twinkle Khanna’s alleged warning; Read on

Read Full Gallery

Akshay Kumar walked out of the film Barsaat midway, starring Priyanka Chopra, after wife Twinkle Khanna allegedly warned him. Director Suneel Darshan shares the story behind his exit.

During that time, media rumors about an alleged affair between Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were widely discussed, which may have contributed to Akshay's decision to walk out of the film Bar

Reports suggested that Akshay Kumar left the film Barsaat because his wife, Twinkle Khanna, had allegedly banned him from continuing due to the media rumors surrounding his relationship with Priyanka Chopra.

However, director Suneel Darshan clarified, saying, "Akshay Kumar was going through a personal dilemma," explaining his decision to walk out of the film Barsaat.

Suneel Darshan further added, "When a filmmaker invests so much in a film, he expects loyalty," expressing his disappointment over Akshay Kumar's sudden departure from Barsaat.

After Barsaat, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra never signed another film together, marking the end of their on-screen collaborations.



