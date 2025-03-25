user
user

When Akshay Kumar QUIT movie with Priyanka Chopra after Twinkle Khanna’s alleged warning; Read on

Akshay Kumar walked out of the film Barsaat midway, starring Priyanka Chopra, after wife Twinkle Khanna allegedly warned him. Director Suneel Darshan shares the story behind his exit.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 6:49 PM IST

During that time, media rumors about an alleged affair between Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were widely discussed, which may have contributed to Akshay's decision to walk out of the film Bar

article_image2

Reports suggested that Akshay Kumar left the film Barsaat because his wife, Twinkle Khanna, had allegedly banned him from continuing due to the media rumors surrounding his relationship with Priyanka Chopra.


article_image3

However, director Suneel Darshan clarified, saying, "Akshay Kumar was going through a personal dilemma," explaining his decision to walk out of the film Barsaat.

article_image4

Suneel Darshan further added, "When a filmmaker invests so much in a film, he expects loyalty," expressing his disappointment over Akshay Kumar's sudden departure from Barsaat.

article_image5

After Barsaat, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra never signed another film together, marking the end of their on-screen collaborations.
 

article_image6
For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Raid 2: Riteish Deshmukh to play villain in Ajay Devgn starrer; FIRST look out - Check here NTI

Raid 2: Riteish Deshmukh to play villain in Ajay Devgn starrer; FIRST look out – Check here

Did Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, just call Dhanashree Verma a 'gold digger'? Deets inside MEG

Did Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, just call Dhanashree Verma a 'gold digger'? Deets inside

Sonu Sood's wife Sonali and nephew injured in car accident on Nagpur highway; Read on NTI

Sonu Sood's wife Sonali and nephew injured in car accident on Nagpur highway; Read on

Neha Kakkar faces backlash in Melbourne: Breakdown on stage goes Viral; 'Stop this drama' fans yelled MEG

Neha Kakkar faces backlash in Melbourne: Breakdown on stage goes Viral; 'Stop this drama' fans yelled

Chhorii 2 on OTT: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan starrer horror thriller to stream on THIS platform Check details NTI

Chhorii 2 on OTT: Nushrratt, Soha Ali Khan starrer horror thriller to stream on THIS platform – Check details

Recent Stories

Hezbollah's anti-tank missile unit commander Hassan Kamal Halawi killed in drone strike, says Israel Army dmn

Hezbollah's anti-tank missile unit commander Hassan Kamal Halawi killed in drone strike, says Israel Army

Nvidia Stock Falls Pre-Market After Reports of US Tightening Trade Controls And Intensifying Lobbying Efforts — Retail Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Nvidia Stock Falls Pre-Market After Reports of US Tightening Trade Controls And Intensifying Lobbying Efforts — Retail Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Tesla Registrations Drop In Europe In February Despite Rising EV Popularity, But Retail’s Optimistic

Tesla Registrations Drop In Europe In February Despite Rising EV Popularity, But Retail’s Optimistic

Honeywell Announces New CEO And CFO For Advanced Materials Business: Retail Outlook Improves

Honeywell Announces New CEO And CFO For Advanced Materials Business: Retail Outlook Improves

Cloudflare Stock Jumps Pre-Market After BofA Issues Double Upgrade Citing AI And Security Gains – Retail Turns Bullish

Cloudflare Stock Jumps Pre-Market After BofA Issues Double Upgrade Citing AI And Security Gains – Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon