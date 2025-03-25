IPL 2025: What did MS Dhoni tell young sensation Vignesh Puthur after CSK's win against MI? REVEALED!

Read Full Article

Mumbai Indians young spinner Vignesh Puthur grabbed the spotlight with his brilliant bowling performance in his IPL debut match against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

Though Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings by four wickets, Vignesh Puthur’s performance became the talking point. A lesser-known player from Kerala made his mark in the richest franchise cricket league in the world by taking three wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda to register the figures of 3/32 at an economy rate of 8 in his full quota of four overs. Puthur came in as an impact substitute for veteran MI batter Rohit Sharma in the second innings and left an impression with his disciplined bowling.

After the match, Vignesh Puthur was congratulated by former Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni for his brilliant bowling performance, the appreciation which he might cherish for a lifetime. As Dhoni was walking back to the dugout after CSK’s win, on the way, he had a short chat with Vignesh and patted him. The moment was captured on the camera and later, went vital on social media, which was seen as an internet-breaking moment. The video of the same was posted IPL on its X handle (formerly Twitter)

WATCH: MS Dhoni appreciating Vignesh Puthur

It was unexpected that Vignesh Puthur, who was scouted by Mumbai Indians and bought him for INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 Auction, would get to play his first IPL match in the team’s opening match against Chennai Super Kings. However, the 21-year-old displayed his composure under pressure and bamboozled the CSK batters with his different variations.

What MS Dhoni told Vignesh Puthur?

After the video, where MS Dhoni was having a chat with Vignesh Puthur, went viral on social media, the fans were wondering what did the former CSK skipper tell MI young sensation. The conversation between the two was revealed by Vignesh’s close friend Sreerag, who used to drop him on his bike for training.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sreerag asked Vignesh ‘What did MS Dhoni say?’. To his question, the MI young sensation revealed that Dhoni asked his age and told him to keep doing what he is doing.

"Dhoni asked him how old is he and told Vignesh to keep doing the same things that have brought him to the IPL," Sreerag said.

Vignesh’s friend gave a small advice to him

Vignesh’s friend told him that to stay to his roots and never get carried away by early fame and name while giving examples of Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw.

“At this moment, you need to stay true to your roots and that's what I told him. We have seen what quick fame and money could do to cricketers.” Sreerag said.

“We saw it with Vinod Kambli then and now we are seeing it with Prithvi Shaw. This one game doesn't make him good or bad," he added.

