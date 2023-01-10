Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo or Messi? Former Al-Nassr star Aboubaker chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    Cameroon legend Vincent Aboubakar's contract with Al-Nassr was recently terminated to register legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo with the Saudi Arabian club. The 30-year-old has now picked between the Portuguese talisman and arch-rival Lionel Messi.

    Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar's contract with Al-Nassr was recently terminated to enable the Saudi Arabian club to register legendary strike, Cristiano Ronaldo. Amidst reports that suggest the Portuguese talisman's former club Manchester United are looking to rope in the 30-year-old striker to Old Trafford for a short stint, the former Al-Nassr star has made his choice between Ronaldo and his arch-rival Lionel Messi.

    The Ronaldo vs Messi debate is one of football's greatest discussions, gripping enthusiasts worldwide for years. While the Portugal international is gearing up for the next chapter of his illustrious career on Saudi Arabian soil, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star hopes to continue his dream run after guiding Argentina to their third World Cup victory in Qatar last month.

    In an interview with NTV Spor, Aboubakar said, "I always thought that Messi was better than Ronaldo, but after I had practice with him, I knew I was right."

    The Cameroon international's comments will surprise many, especially Al-Nassr fans, who are waiting for Ronaldo to debut for the club in the Saudi Pro League. Aboubakar's contract was terminated to enable Al-Nassr to register Ronaldo in the league, limiting clubs to only 8 foreign players. According to reports, the Saudi Arabian club will compensate the striker, who hopes to find his way into the corridors of Old Trafford.

    The 30-year-old has scored 138 goals while playing for France, Turkey, Portugal, and Saudi Arabia, and he most recently made headlines for his World Cup goal in Cameroon's 3-3 tie with Serbia.

