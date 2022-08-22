Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Casemiro breaks down during Real Madrid farewell; Perez wishes him well at 'legendary club' Man United

    Casemiro, on his way to Manchester United, struggled to speak as he got emotional giving his Real Madrid farewell speech on Monday. Meanwhile, club president Florentino Perez broke his silence on the Brazilian's career decision.

    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    In an emotional moment for Real Madrid fans, veteran defensive midfielder Casemiro on Monday bid farewell to the Los Blancos after nine years and an impressive trophy haul. The Brazilian is poised to join Manchester United in a reportedly 70 million euros deal.

    On Monday, Real Madrid held a formal event at the Santiago Bernabeu to say farewell to Casemiro, who struggled to speak as he got emotional while giving his speech.

    "Hi madridistas! I'm here to film this video for you. Thank you all very much. All my dreams have come true here. I will miss you. You know that I'm a Madrid fan. Hala Madrid forever!" the Brazilian icon said in a video posted on Real Madrid's social media platforms.

    Casemiro began his career in Sao Paulo before moving to Real Madrid as a youngster in 2013. He immediately established himself as a regular in the first team and became a vital part of their club.

    In his illustrious career with Real Madrid, Casemiro won 18 major trophies. This includes the tally of five Champions League trophies, three LaLiga trophies, three FIFA Club World Cup trophies, three UEFA Supercup titles, one Spanish Cup title, and three Spanish Super Cup trophies.

    Meanwhile, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez spoke about Casemiro's career decision and wished the 30-year-old best of luck at a "legendary club" in Manchester United.

    "The history of Real Madrid is written every day, and it's all about values – and it's written by special Real Madrid players. Everyone wants to know how Madrid is always on top, and it's because of how we treat our players," Perez said.

    "Casemiro is one of our most special and important players in the last decade. I will never forget your performance against BVB. You've become one of our most important players. Today is a very special day for Real Madrid," the Real Madrid president added.

    "We're very proud of the history you've made at Real Madrid. You played every game here as if it was your last one. Madrid is a very demanding club, and you contributed to a lot of our history. I'm very proud of you, Case. You're joining a legendary club, Man United – keep making history," Perez concluded.

    Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that a major restructure is required after Casemiro's Manchester United sale. "We have to think about the transition. It can be smooth or a little more forced. The veterans understand that, and the younger ones have to show that they deserve a place," the Italian stated.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
